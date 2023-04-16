Retired High Court judge Wilson Masalu Musene dies

Retired High Court judge Wilson Masalu Musene is dead, the Judiciary announced Sunday.

Musene died in Mbale Sunday evening.

"Funeral arrangements to be announced later. May He Rest in Eternal Peace,” a statement issued by the Judiciary reads in part.

On April 20, 2021 Musalu who was then Soroti resident judge was sent on forced leave ahead of his retirement.

In his letter, the Principal Judge Dr Flavian Zeija explained that whereas Justice Musene had three extra months to wind up pending chamber work, it was necessary that he went on annual leave for the remaining 52 days.

Justice Musene officially retired on March 6, 2021 after clocking 65 years. However, the Constitution allowed him three more extra months to wind up any pending chamber work.

In August 2020, the United States government, through the US Department of Treasury, imposed financial sanctions and visa restrictions on Justice Musene alongside retired Justice Moses Mukiibi, advocate Dorah Mirembe and her husband, Patrick Ecobu.

They were indicted for their alleged involvement in activities that victimised young children in a corrupt adoption scheme.

The US Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) in its 2020 statement noted that the trio participated in a scam that saw young children removed from their families in Uganda and placed into a corrupt adoption network, aided by the facilitation of officials.