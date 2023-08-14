Retired judges urge govt not to abandon them

Retired judges and non-judicial staff have accused their former employer of abandoning them.

The retirees claimed that the Judiciary does not come to their aid during their time of need.

Justice Asaph Ruhinda Ntengye, a former judge of Industrial Court, last Friday said: “Somebody talked of the need for insurance for those who have retired and so on but I am complaining about one incident which did not amuse me and I have to mention it here. I was travelling to the UK for the judges’ conference and while I was applying for a visa, I went to the PS’s office (Mr Pius Bigirimana) to kindly ask him to write a simple letter to Foreign Affairs to give me a diplomatic note.”

He added: “I was not happy because the PS told me in my face, ‘you are retired, you are not going on official duties and therefore, I cannot write a letter’. I didn’t argue with him but in my mind, I was asking myself, really? If I have retired from the Judiciary, writing a letter to Foreign Affairs, telling them that this is a retired judge; can you please give him a diplomatic note, what does it cost? I thought when we retire, we remain members of the judicial fraternity.”

He made the complaint during a farewell party organised for retired judicial and non-judicial staff at the Judiciary headquarters in Kampala.

In response, Mr Bigirimana said it’s true that he declined to write to Foreign Affairs to issue a diplomatic travel note because Justice Ntengye was not on official duty to the UK.

“That is true, you know me, and I don’t do things just to be popular. If someone is not going on official duty, why tell Foreign Affairs to give him/her a diplomatic travel note,” Mr Bigirimana asked in a telephone interview yesterday.

“I told him diplomatically because I’m an accounting officer and I would be required to account for such an official movement,” he added.

Mr Lawrence Otim, a retiree driver, said he was denied health insurance, arguing that it is in old age that they need the medical insurance more .

“Immediately we retired, the funds for medical insurance were cut. It’s our request that they are reinstated,” Mr Otim said.

But Mr Bigirimana said some of the retirees are just not appreciative.

The Deputy Chief Justice, Mr Richard Buteera, who was the chief guest at the farewell party, said it was important to appreciate all retired judicial and support staff since they all contribute to the core activities of the Judiciary.

“We all know that for a case to be decided, the judge writes a judgment but he doesn’t do so alone; he wakes up in the morning, someone drives him to office. When you arrive, you draft your judgments, someone types it, there is a clerk who organises the court, and there is a process server who serves parties to be in court. So we never achieve justice by judges working alone,” Justice Buteera said.