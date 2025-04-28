Retired police commander Sam Omalla dies at 64

Retired Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Sam Omalla is dead.

He was aged 64.

Omalla, who once served as the Kampala field force commander, came to the limelight for his role in quelling the 2011 walk-to-work protests and other public protests spearheaded by veteran opposition leader Dr Kizza Besigye.





He died at Mulago this morning, according to Mr Mike Mukula, the chairman of Arrow Security Systems LTD, where Omalla worked as director of operations and deputy Chief Executive Officer.

"He has just passed on in Mulago hospital at 7 am after a long struggle with cancer," Mr Mukula, who serves as the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) national vice chairman for Eastern Uganda, said.

Omalla's widow, Ms Peace Kirabo Omalla also confirmed his demise this morning.

"It's true he's dead and the body is in Mulago National Referral Hospital," she said.





Omalla had been battling prostate cancer since last year.

Rtd Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIGP) Asan Kasingye, commended the late Omalla for being hardworking.

“I am sorry for the loss of Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Sam Omalla. Those who worked with him remember him as a selfless, patriotic and hardworking officer. He loved his family too and talked fondly about cultural interconnectivity with pride. Thank you, Mr Mike Mukula, for offering him employment. To the family, the Police Force and Arrow security, may God strengthen you as you go through the loss? May his soul rest in eternal peace,” Mr Kasingye said in his X post.





ACP Omalla rose to prominence while commanding the Field Force Unit (FFU) in Kampala, particularly during his confrontations with President Museveni’s long-time political rival, Dr Besigye, who is currently on remand in Luzira prison on charges of treason.





In the aftermath of the 2011 presidential elections, amid rising commodity prices, Dr Besigye spearheaded the “Walk to Work” protests — a campaign that quickly drew the regime’s attention. Omalla played a central role in responding to these demonstrations, frequently deploying FFU officers and at times stationing them outside Besigye’s residence in Kasangati to prevent him from mobilising supporters.

"Shoot him! Can you justify why you ordered his shooting? One of the qualities of a good commander is the ability to defend their orders. If you can't defend your order, then don't make it," ACP Omalla said in one of the media interviews while he was still in the police force.