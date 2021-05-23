Retired teacher seeks 40m for prostate surgery

By Michael Woniala More by this Author

Mr Godfrey Obbo, a retired teacher of English language and Literature in English, is seeking Shs40 million from well-wishers to undergo surgery for prostate enlargement.

Mr Obbo, 64, a resident of Namatala, Industrial City Division in Mbale City, said during an interview last week that the doctors at Mbale Referral Hospital recommended two months agothat he gets urgent medical attention, but he has remained bedridden at home due to financial constraints.

“The doctors recommended an urgent surgery and the cost of operation is estimated at Shs40 Million, which I cannot afford,” Mr Obbo.

The doctors asked him to travel to India for the specialized treatment.

Mr Obbo, who had been receiving medical attention from Mbale Regional Referral Hospital, said thecondition started in 2018, when he experienced severe complications such asdifficulty in urinating, frequent urination, and weak urinary stream, amongothers.

"I was tested and the doctors discovered that I had prostate enlargement. They prescribed some treatment but the cost of medication is too expensive. So the doctors advised that the best option should be to undergo surgery,” Mr Obbo.

An enlarged prostate is in an increase in the size of the prostate that blocks the flow of urine through the urethra.

Mr Obbo, who is also suffering from diabetes and pressure, taught in various schools in eastern region.

Among the schools are Masaba Secondary School in Sironko District, Siwa secondary School in Tororo, Mbale High School, Wanale View Secondary School, and Hamdan Girls School inMbale city.

Others are Manafwa High School, Grace Secondary School, Mbale Progressive, and Kamonkoli College inBudaka District.

Mr Obbo, who hails from Tororo district, went through Mulanda Primary School for his primary education and Kisiki College Namutumba for O-Level and Makerere High School for A-Level.

After that, he went to National Teachers College, Nagongera before joining Makerere University for a Bachelor's degree in Education.

Dr Martin Marembwe, who recently retired as a physician at Mbale Regional Referral Hospital, who has also been Mr Obbo’s personal doctor, said he needs specialised treatment.

"Surgery is the main permanent treatment, though there are other medications you can use toprevent further enlargement," he said.

Dr Marembwe said the main causes of prostate enlargement is aging.

"The predisposing factors include aging and also family. If you have members in your family who have it then the chances become higher that you will also get it," he said.

Ms Scovia Obbo, the wife of Mr Obbo, said for the past one month, her sick husband has lost appetite for food and that his condition is worsening.

Ms Patience Obbo, a daughter of Mr Obbo, said so far they have collected Shs1 million andabout Shs2 million in pledges.

"We appeal to whoever can help including his former students, friends and all well wishers to come to our rescue because he is in pain. He needs help,” she said.

How you can help

Funds may be deposited in Stanbic Bank Account under the Name: Obbo Godfrey, Account number 9030001330526, Mbale Branch.

Mobile money numbers include; 0776811271 and 0752811271 in the name of Obbo Godfrey.