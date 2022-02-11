Return of MV Pamba excites business community

Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja flags off the MV Pamba at Port Bell in Kampala on February 10, 2022. PHOTO/JOSEPH KIGGUNDU

amos

By  Amos Ngwomoya

What you need to know:

  • Ms Esther Nakandi, said the return of the vessel will cut their operational costs since road transport costs are high.

The business community yesterday welcomed the return of MV Pamba, saying the vessel will significantly reduce the cost of operation and boost trade.
The vessel had been grounded for 16 years after it collided with a wagon ferry, MV Kaawa in 2005. The vessel was repaired by Mango Tree Group at $3.5m (Shs12b) after signing an agreement with the government of Uganda.
But its resumption of operations yesterday gave hope to traders because it is expected to increase wagon ferry transportation on Lake Victoria.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.