Return of MV Pamba excites business community

The business community yesterday welcomed the return of MV Pamba, saying the vessel will significantly reduce the cost of operation and boost trade.

The vessel had been grounded for 16 years after it collided with a wagon ferry, MV Kaawa in 2005. The vessel was repaired by Mango Tree Group at $3.5m (Shs12b) after signing an agreement with the government of Uganda.

But its resumption of operations yesterday gave hope to traders because it is expected to increase wagon ferry transportation on Lake Victoria.

The 24-crew member vessel, which has capacity to carry 22 wagons, is now ready to serve the East African region.

The assistant operations manager of Stabex International, Ms Esther Nakandi, said the return of the vessel will cut their operational costs since road transport costs are high.

“We use vessels to bring in some of our oil and we are happy that the MV Pamba is back and we will always use it because it’s faster than road transport. This means that we can now stock more fuel since it will be taking little time for fuel to get into the country,” Ms Nakandi said.

The government anticipates that the return of the vessel will ease the burden of ferrying cargo by road from Kenya and Tanzania into Uganda. The return of the vessel will further boost the development of the marine industry in Uganda.

The general manager-in-charge of operations at Mukwano Group of Companies, Mr Businge Rwabogo, said when the infrastructure is good, it makes it easy for businesses to operate smoothly.

He noted that the collapse of the vessel affected their operations since most of their products reach Tanzania by water transport. The return of the vessel, he said, will broaden Uganda’s exports into the entire region. “Other than water service, railway transport is the cheapest and most affordable means, and I am very grateful because Mukwano has been the main user of this infrastructure and I have no doubt that the return of this vessel will reduce the cost of operation” he said.

MV Pamba is owned by the Ugandan government but will be operated by the Chinese company between Uganda, Kenya, and Tanzania on Lake Victoria.

However, the government said the resources invested in its repair will be recouped through a concession.

While launching the return of the vessel at Port Bell yesterday, Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja asked the operators to ensure transport fares are affordable for the business community.