Return of Shs1.3b to Treasury irks leaders 

Leaders in Luweero District have expressed concern over the failure by farmers to embrace the small–scale irrigation programme.

The initiative is intended to build awareness among farmers and the provision of irrigation equipment to promote regular production output.

With the cost depending on the nature of the farm and the varying prices of irrigation equipment, the government contributes between 25 percent and 75 percent of the total cost of the irrigation equipment while the farmers contribute 25 percent.

At the end of 2022/2023 Financial Year, Shs1.3b meant for the small-scale irrigation programme in Luweero was returned to the Treasury. District officials revealed that only 15 farmers were able to embrace the programme.

“A bigger percentage of the farmers have failed to get the required 25 percent co-funding to access the equipment. While the equipment targeted the smallerholder farmers, the machines were expensive for the local farmers. This partly explains why the funds sent by the government have been returned to the treasury,” Mr Erasto Kibirango, the chairperson of Luweero District, said on Saturday.

For a pump that costs Shs7m, the farmer is expected to pay 25 percent of the total cost.

The district leaders also reveal that the co-funding contribution may vary depending on the type of irrigation system. The farmer can choose between the solar-powered irrigation system and the petrol-powered machines.

Mr David Kalungi, a councillor representing Kamira Sub-county, said a revision of the co-funding strategy to allow the farmers to pay for the irrigation pumps in installments could help the farmers access the pumps.

“It is unfortunate that the biggest percentage of the funds extended to the district amounting to Shs1.7b has been taken back,” he said.

The Luweero District Production Officer, Dr Robert Khidda, said: “The farmers are not forced, but the government has particular guidelines where interested farmers apply and are vetted.’’