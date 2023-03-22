Return to Kenya's peaceful political approach, NRM tells Odinga

Uganda’s ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) spokesperson has urged Kenya’s opposition leader, Mr Raila Odinga, to use peaceful methods of solving political and other national challenges rather than chaotic protests.

Protesters on Monday took to the streets in the capital Nairobi and other parts of Kenya in response to Odinga's call for a day of action against President William Ruto's government over the country's severe cost of living crisis.

Speaking to this publication on Wednesday, Mr Emmanuel Dombo, the NRM communications director said the protests in the neighbourig country were uncalled for since Mr Odinga accepted the court ruling that upheld Mr Ruto’s victory in last year’s highly contested presidential election.

“Earlier Kenya took a decision of peaceful discussion with its opponents and they came up with a handshake which was applauded by everybody including the Ugandan opposition,” Mr Dombo said.

“Later, our opposition and other parties went and visited Kenya, I don’t know whether they’re the ones who exported this new attitude because I don’t know what forced Mr Raila to leave his previous handshake and peaceful approach to the politics of Kenya and resorted to going onto the streets,” he added.

Mr Dombo appealed to Ugandans in Kenya not to participate in the protests which on Monday left one student dead, at least 283 people arrested and over 30 police officers injured.

Yesterday, Mr Odinga said the protests would be staged every Monday and Thursday until the living conditions change.