Rev Barnabas Tibaijuka elected first bishop of West Ruwenzori diocese

The House of Bishops has elected Rev Barnabas Tibaijuka as the first Bishop of West Ruwenzori Diocese, the Provincial Secretariat said Monday.

West Ruwenzori Diocese is in Bundibugyo District and will be curved out of Ruwenzori diocese.

Rev Tibaijuka will be officially consecrated August 27, 2023 in Bundibugyo District.

He was born May 8, 1975, in Bundinjongya South cell, Lamia Ward, Busunga Town Council, Bwamba County, Bundibugyo District.

He holds a Masters of Education Leadership and Policy Studies from Mountains of the Moon University, Bachelor of Divinity earned from Uganda Christian University –Mukono in 2011, and Diploma in Education from Kyambogo University in 2005.

He also has a Diploma in Theology from Life Style Academy –UK which he acquired in 2003.

Rev Tibaijuka also studied at Institute of Teacher Education Kyambogo where he acquired Grade III Teachers’ Certificate, went to Semuliki High School –Izahura, Bundibugyo for Uganda Certificate of Education and completed primary seven at Bubandi Primary School in Bundibugyo district.

By the time of his election, he was serving at Buganikere Parish Church as parish priest and is where he started working in 2017. He has also served at Bukuuku Parish, Bumadu Parish, Bishops’ office Diocese of Ruwenzori, Bubandi I COU Bundingoma Parish, Bubandi Archdeaconry, St. James COU Bubandi Parish, Bubandi Archdeaconry.