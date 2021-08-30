Rev Gelenga remembered as a friend, animal lover

By Franklin Draku More by this Author

Mourners have described the late Rev Canon Stephen Gelenga as a father, friend and lover of animals ahead of a funeral service for him today at All Saints Nakasero.

Rev Gelenga, who served, among others, at All Saints Cathedral, Nakasero, passed away from Mulago National Referral Hospital last Friday. He was 66

“Rev Gelenga was a husband, father, friend, in-law, uncle, grandfather, and above all, a spiritual adviser, but we will remember him more for his genuine love for people of all walks of life,” Mr Caleb Alaka, a lawyer, said shortly after the clergy’s death.

Mr Gabriel Amori, who wrote the late’s Gelenga’s biography, said the deceased loved music.

He also said Rev Gelenga had passion for archery, adding that if the game had been introduced early enough in the country, the cleric could have been one of the best.

Mr Amori said Gelenga loved animals, which was shown while he was serving at St John Church in Kamwokya, Kampala.

Mr Emmanuel Tugabiirwe, parishioner at All Saints Cathedral, remembers him as a joyful and humurous person. “Rev Galenga baptised my son and daughter, conducted a pre-marital teaching to us in 2010. Very amiable, humorous and joyful. He preached from his heart and reconciliatory in his approach,” he said.

Who was gelenga?

The Rev Can Gelenga was born to the late Michael Turumbele Alemi Alibe and Miriam Viola Alemi in Nyangilia Koboko on December 4, 1955.

He started school in 1962 at Arua TTC Demonstration School.

While at Mvara Secondary School, Rev Gelenga gave his life to the Lord and then Archbishop Silvanus Wani recommended him to study at Bishop Tucker Theological College Mukono, where he attained a Diploma in Theology in 1986.

Gelenga then went on to study at Relevant Youth Minister Nairobi, Kenya in 1987, Haggai Institute of leadership Entebbe (1989), Management of for Development Daystar University Nairobi (1990), Diploma in Theology –USA (1994), among other institutions. He became the first guild president of Uganda Christian University, Mukono in 2001.

Rev Gelenga was married to Florence Gladys A’buko and they have two children and two grandchildren. The couple also adopted three children.