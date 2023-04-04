Rev Kasana: Serving God was my childhood dream 

The House of Bishops has announced Rev Can Godfrey Kasana as the fourth Anglican Bishop of Luweero Diocese.

Initially, the names of two candidates were forwarded to the House of Bishops, but one was nullified on technical grounds.

Rev Can Kasana, currently the Archdeacon of Ndejje in Luweero Diocese, was vetted together with Rev Abraham Muyinda, the Vicar at St Paul Cathedral Namirembe Diocese.

He said he is blessed to be living his childhood dream of serving God regardless of his humble and challenging background.

In the late 1970s as a primary school boy who walked barefoot while studying at Ssekamuli Church of Uganda Primary School in Bamunanika Sub-County, Kasana was preaching the good news to his fellow pupils at the school.

“God understands us all and knows our destiny in the ministry. I used to preach to my fellow pupils dressed in my short pair of trousers and barefooted. The Lord has blessed my childhood journey. I never turned away from preaching the gospel after my Senior Four and Senior Six studies before enrolling for the priesthood training as lay readers,” he said in the interview yesterday.

“I have always believed that God has a good plan for every individual who sacrifices time to ensure that the good news is preached despite the many challenges. I have been a preacher and will never abandon the mission of preaching the good news,” he added.

Rev Can Kasana was born on January 11, 1971 at Wabiyinja Village in Sekamuli Parish in Bamunanika Sub-county, Luweero District. His parents are Mesach Tebuseke (RIP) and Ms Perus Namutebi Tebuseke.

Between 1996 and 1998, Kasana enrolled in lay leadership training and became a lay leader. He recalls countless times when he crossed a big swamp half-naked to avoid wetting his clothes as he rushed to go and minister at Masunkwe Church of Uganda in Bamunanika Sub-county.

He was ordained a deacon in 2009 and became a canon in 2020 at St Mark’s Cathedral in Luweero Diocese.

Kasana earned a Bachelor of Divinity Degree from the Uganda Christian University in 2009 and is pursuing Master of Arts in Development Studies at Ndejje University in Luweero District. Rev Can Kasana is married to Ms Harriet Kasana and they have five children.

Rev Kasana has held the positions of Diocesan Youth Secretary, Parish Priest, Archdeacon and Diocesan Director of Household and Community Transformation, among other positions.

