Rev Nandaah chosen to shepherd Mbale Diocese

The Rev Canon John Wilson Nandaah has been elected the new Bishop of Mbale Diocese.

He will succeed Bishop Patrick Gidudu, who has been the overseer since 2008. Rev Nandaah will be enthroned on December 5.

Rev Nandaah has been serving as the Vicar of St Peter’s Church in the Northern City Division and also as the diocesan secretary since 2013.

Speaking to Daily Monitor yesterday, he said his appointment as the 8th bishop of the diocese is an assignment from God.

“I want to thank God for recruiting me in his ministry where I have served for 30 years, and the House of Bishops for having elected me,” Rev Nandaah said.

He said while serving under the outgoing bishop, the diocese had initiated a number of projects, which his leadership will work to accomplish.

“My appeal to Christians is that we work together as a team,” the Rev Nandaah said.

The sub-dean of St Andrew’s Cathedral, Rev-Eridad Milton Shissa, said they are happy that God has chosen him as new bishop.

“He will build on the successes of the outgoing bishop. Rev Nandaah is not an outsider because he has served the church in different capacities,” the Rev Shissa said.

The Rev Nandaah has served as a parish priest in the diocese, a part-time lecturer at Uganda Christian University, Buwalasi, and as a diocesan education coordinator.

The Rev Shissa asked the new bishop to empower the clergy to spread the gospel.

“Among other issues, our new bishop should equip the clergy through organising workshops and trainings,” he said.

Ms Annet Magolo, the chairperson of Mothers’ Union at St Andrew’s Church, expressed hope that Rev Nandaah will spearhead revival, transformation and development.

“This must be reflected in the growth of numbers and in spiritual and economic growth among the Christians,”she said.

Ms Magolo said the new bishop should also foster reconciliation and love among the Christians.

Mr James Kidulu, the Synod member St Andrew’s Cathedral, said the bishop-elect should work towards ensuring that church land, including the land on which Mbale garage sits, is secured and titled for church activities.

“I pray that he continues with pastoral work, but also ensure church land is protected through securing titles,” he said. Mr Emma Bwayo, the Namisindwa district youth councillor, warned against divisions among Christians following the election of the new bishop.

“The election should not divide and put a rift between us. We should instead focus on how we can support the new bishop to promote economic empowerment,” he said.

The Mbale District chairperson, Mr Muhamad Mafabi, said they will work with the new bishop to develop Bugisu Sub-region.

“As politicians , we respect the divine voice of God, and we pledge to work together for purposes of economic development,” he said.

Mr Simon Butsatsa, the head of laity in Bubwaya Parish, Bubulo Archdeaconry, said the new bishop should continue with the programmes initiated by his predecessor.

“The church has some projects ongoing and we expect the new bishop to carry them on from his predecessor,” he said.

Profile

Born in 1962 to the late Abbey Mafabi from Burukuru Village in Bukiyende Sub-county, the Rev Nandaah has a Bachelor of Divinity from Uganda Christianity University and a post-draduate diploma in education.

He gave his life to Jesus Christ on June 3, 1993, and since then, he has been an active member and leader of revival fellowships and renewal ministries.

Rev Nandaah was first married to the late Betty Wabule, who died in 1994. He remarried in February 2001 to Ms Harriet Jackline Khaitsa, and together, they have four children.

