Rev Ozelle elected new Nebbi Diocese bishop

His jolly face reveals his kind personality. His hospitable reception and enthusiastic smile makes him distinctive.

The House of Bishops of Church of Uganda yesterday elected the chaplain of Paidha Primary Teachers’ College, the Rev Pons Ozelle, as the new bishop of Nebbi Diocese.

Described by many as an amiable person, with a warm character, he becomes the third bishop of Nebbi District.

He will be consecrated at St Stephen’s Cathedral, Goli in Nebbi Diocese on January 16.

He replaces the Rt Rev Alphonse Watho-kudi, who succumbed to Covid-19 in January. Rt Rev Watho-Kudi had served in this capacity since 2004.

Speaking to Daily Monitor shortly after his announcement, the bishop-elect, said his election was a surprise.

“When the call came in, it was a surprise. But I just said, let God’s will be done. This is a tough journey of making sure that there is peace and unity for a purpose. I will ensure that sticky issues such as grabbing church land and other community wrangles are settled amicably,” the Rev Ozelle said.

He promised to work with other key stakeholders to fight teenage pregnancies and restore marriages.

The bishop-elect called for unity and appealed to the church to lead the anti-poverty crusade to get their believers out of poverty.

“All the bishops, sheikhs and politicians should unite to fight poverty that is common in communities. Poverty is the lead cause of most problems in the country. Empower communities to improve their livelihoods,” the Rev Ozelle said.

“A life without God is like a ship without a compass. You roam aimlessly. So religious leaders should guide the flock to live in peace and love,” he added.

The Rev Ozelle promised to lobby the government to work on the Nebbi-Goli-Paidha road, which he said has contributed to accidents and slowed businesses. The bishop-elect has sponsored various football teams and inter-faith competitions in every parish he served.

Worst moments

Sharing about his worst moments, the Rev Ozelle said he loathes seeing married couples separate after a short while.

“You see them seeking divorce. We need to do a lot of counselling for our people. The rushed marriages are part of the cause and the urge to become rich and improper courtship,” he added.

He reminisces that at the age of two, he fell sick and was admitted to Arua Regional Referral hospital.

“I was pronounced dead. As I was being transported back to Goli, God breathed life back into my lifeless body so whenever I misbehaved, my grandmother reminded me about how God gave me a second chance to life. This reminder haunted me. As I grew up, I reflected on God’s endless love for me and it sunk deep in me that I was living a borrowed life and I had to embrace God,” the Rev Ozelle said. Ms Evelyne Anite, the State minister for Investment, who is also an in-law of the Rev Ozelle, described his election as a great blessing to the family.

“We shall keep praying for his good leadership for the good of the people of Nebbi Diocese,” she said.

Ms Grace Aciro, a faithful, said: “This has been overdue. I am sure he will lead us well to ensure that the Christians remain united. He is a dynamic man who is still energetic and will bring trust and stability in the diocese.”

Born on August 17, 1969 to Eriam Ozelle and Easther Ozelle, the Rev Ozelle participated in football competitions from childhood to post-secondary life. He went to Uringi Secondary School for his O-Level and joined Mvara Secondary School in 1991-1993. Given his religious background, the Rev Ozelle enjoyed preaching to fellow students while in secondary school.

Who is rev Ozelle?

After high school, he did a diploma in Business Studies in 1991 and a Bachelor’s in Divinity at Uganda Christian University Mukono. He pursued a post-graduate diploma in teacher education at Kyambogo in 1995.

After completing his studies, he worked with the World Vision as a field worker. He then pursued his Master of Theology at Trinity Theological College Singapore from 2007 to 2010. When he returned, Ozelle was appointed chaplain for Paidha Primary Teachers’ College. The Rev Ozelle is married to Ms Edna Owila, a teacher.

