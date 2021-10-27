Rev Pons Ozelle elected 3rd Bishop of Nebbi diocese

By Felix Warom Okello More by this Author

From a distance, he welcomes you with an ebullient smile regardless of whether one is a stranger or known to him.

The College of Bishops in the Church of Uganda, this morning elected Rev Pons Ozelle, as the new bishop of Nebbi diocese.

Speaking to Daily Monitor briefly on phone this afternoon, the Bishop elect said: "Yes, the good news is true."

Born on August 17, 1969, Rev Ozelle grew up with the love for football where he was a key player especially in his secondary and post-secondary life. He always made reference to the Bible in any serious discussion with whomever he met.

He studied from Uringi Secondary School for his O’level and then joined Mvara Secondary School in 1991-1993 for A’Level, both schools under the Anglican Church, which played a role in who he is today.

Rev Ozelle first worked with World Vision and later went to pursue a Master of Theology at Trinity Theological College Singapore from March 2007 to June 2010.

When he returned, the youthful Ozelle at that time, started his pastoral journey and was appointed Chaplain for Paidha Teacher’s College.

Rev Ozelle replaces Bishop Rt Rev Alphonse Wathokudi who died in January this year. He had been bishop of the diocese since 2004.

