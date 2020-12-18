Rhino ranch names rhino after human 

By Tony Mushoborozi More by this Author

NAKASONGOLA- Ugandans can now pay for an animal to be named after them, authorities have said.

The Ziwa Rhino and Wildlife Ranch confirmed the birth of a calf in Nakasongola, some 176 kilometers north of Kampala, bringing the number of the total rhino population to 33.

The calf was born last Thursday at the 70 square kilometre ranch, which is the sole home of rhinos in the country.

Eight days after the rhino was born, it was announced on social media that it had been christened Rae Ruparelia, after Rajiv Ruparelia, son of businessman Sudhir Ruparelia.

Ms Angie Genade, the executive director of the ranch, said the naming was neither because of the Ruparelia fame nor because the name rolls off the tongue so well.

“Naming baby rhino’s is one of our ways of fundraising. For anyone to gain the rights to name a baby rhino, they have to give a donation of $5000 (Shs18.2m). They don’t have to be a celebrity or anything. The application is all done online,” Ms Genade said yesterday.

She added: “The idea to gain these naming rights was first born when the businessman visited the wildlife ranch earlier in the year and spent a night. We got to talking about how we raise money and the naming of baby rhinos came up.”

“We knew they were going to name the baby, but we didn’t know the name until today. As soon as we had the name, we made the announcement,” she says.

The wildlife ranch, formerly called Ziwa Rhino sanctuary, was established in 2005 to reintroduce rhinoceros to Uganda.

