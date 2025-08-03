Rhoda Kalema, “Mother of Parliament,” dies at 96 

Uganda mourns a distinguished stateswomen, Ms Rhoda Nakibuuka Nsibirwa Kalema, who died on August 3 aged 96.

Dr William Kalema, one of Ms Kalema’s sons, confirmed that she passed away on August 3 at 3:30am from Aga Khan Hospital in Nairobi, Kenya where she had been receiving treatment.

“The family is in the process of preparing a public statement,” Dr Kalema said.

He added that more details to announce funeral arrangements will be shared.

Known as the “Mother of Parliament,” because of her role in Uganda's politics, Ms Kalema was born on May 10, 1929. She was one of 24 children of Martin Luther Nsibirwa, Buganda’s Katikkiro (Prime Minister).

After attending Gayaza High School and King’s College Budo, she pursued social work studies in Scotland, including a diploma from the University of Edinburgh.

Kalema entered Ugandan politics in 1961, joining the Uganda People’s Congress.

In the aftermath of Idi Amin’s regime, she became one of only two women in the National Consultative Council (NCC) and the Uganda Patriotic Movement which played a key role in the country’s political transition.

However, Kalema was politically active even before Uganda’s independence, supporting various political movements during the country’s formative years. Her most significant contributions came in the aftermath of Idi Amin’s regime from 1979.

Between 1989 and 1991, she served as Deputy Minister of Public Service, and later, in 1994, she represented Kiboga District in the Constituent Assembly.

She is remembered for cultivating a generation of women leaders, including Ruth Nankabirwa, former Journalist and political figure ewho became Uganda’s Chief Whip.

The late Rhoda Nakibuuka Nsibirwa Kalema with Deputy Speaker of Parliament Thomas Tayebwa. Photo/Courtesy of @Thomas_Tayebwa

Public figures remembered Ms Kalema with gratitude and respect for her role in women's emancipation and governance. Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa wrote on his X (Formerly Twitter) handle describing Ms Kalema as “a woman of unique character and valour. May the life she lived… continue to inspire us…”

Meanwhile, Katikkiro Charles Peter Mayiga described Kalema as “the epitome of strong femininity and exemplary leadership,” especially during hardship following the assassination of her husband William Kalema under Amin’s regime.

Speaker Anita Among added: “Through her boldness and determination, she opened the doors of Parliament to women leaders… made tremendous contributions … as a member of the Legislature and cabinet.”

Kalema also endured personal tragedy. Her husband disappeared in 1972, believed killed during Amin’s purges, and she spent years in exile before returning to serve her country.

In her later years, she continued to publish and mentor. At 90, she was still active, as Muniini K. Mulera writes “Still running and not weary,” in a Monitor Column.

She completed her autobiography, "My Life is But a Weaving" at ninety and remained engaged in public discourse and spiritual life until her last months.

The late Rhoda Nakibuuka Nsibirwa Kalema. Photo/Courtesy

Ms Susan Nsibirwa, the Managig Director of Nation Media Group Uganda and a niece to the late politician, described her as the pillar of their lineage:

“She was a strong matriarch of the family. She led the way for so long. She was strong, she was courageous, serving the nation, serving Uganda, right until the very end,” Ms Nsibirwa said.

“We celebrate her life and her legacy. She has left us a lot to learn from, and we trust that we are going to carry on her legacy and her mantle as her family.”