Rhoda Kalema: Mother of Uganda’s Parliament rests

The flames of a warrior, Rhoda Nsibirwa Kalema, who stood tall, championed the cause for women's emancipation, and stood up to the powers that be for the good of humanity, have burnt out. Referred to as a trailblazer and Mother of Parliament in Uganda, Rhoda lived her life to its fullest, with little regret and nothing to agonise about. Born on May 10, 1929, to former Buganda Katikkiro Martin Luther Nsibirwa and Veronica Namuddu, Kalema was educated at Gayaza High School and King’s College Budo before pursuing social work studies in Scotland. Dr William Kalema, one of Rhoda’s sons, yesterday confirmed her passing in the early hours of August 3 at 3.30am at the Aga Khan Hospital in Nairobi, where she had been receiving treatment. “The family is in the process of preparing a public statement,” Dr Kalema said yesterday.

Born at a time when girls were nurtured for marriage and the kitchen and were not thought to need formal education, Rhoda got an education, married at 21, older than the average 18 years of marriage for a girl at the time. She grew up to become a prisoner of conscience as she opposed different political rules openly. Ms Susan Nsibirwa, the managing director of Nation Media Group-Uganda and a member of the family, yesterday described the Rhoda as a matriarch who never wavered in being the family woman at the same time serving the nation with zeal and dedication. “All I can say is that we're celebrating a strong matriarch of the family. She led the way for so long.

She was strong, courageous, and served the nation right until the very end. So, we celebrate her life and her legacy. She has left us a lot to learn from. We are going to carry on her legacy and her mantle as her family,” Ms Nsibirwa said. Dr Gladys Kalema Zikusoka, daughter of the late Rhoda, in an earlier post, described her mother as the most forgiving woman of her time. She said when her mother was crowned a lay canon by the Diocese of Mityana, she was moved by the glowing speeches made in her honour. “One moment that deeply moved me was when an elder recalled how heartbreaking it was, especially for my father, Hon William Wilberforce Kalema, when our home in his ancestral county of Kiboga was looted.

Yet when she returned to rebuild Kiboga and was told that the same people now needed her help, she simply said, ‘Let’s put that behind us and move forward.” Her forgiveness and grace left a lasting impression on many,’” she said. Dr Kalema Zikusoka said her mother played a leading role in ensuring Kiboga got elevated to a district status, with her being the first Member of Parliament from the district. “I also enjoyed learning more about Kiboga’s history, how far it has come, how my mum played a key role in lobbying for it to become a district, which eventually led to her becoming its first Member of Parliament, and the developments that followed. Your legacy continues to inspire not just us, your children, but countless others in the community and across the country. Thank you!” she wrote.

Early life

Rhoda Nsibirwa Kalema was born into a polygamous family in the Butikkiro, the official residence of the Katikkiro, at Mengo in Kampala, on May 10, 1929. She was the 13th of 24 children of Martin Luther Nsibirwa, the prime minister of Buganda from 1929 to 1941, and in 1945. Her early education started at a time when girls were relegated to the kitchen, learning the basics of being a housewife. But Rhoda’s father took a different approach to girls’ education by ensuring all his children, wives and relatives received some of the formal education he never got. Rhoda started her education at Gayaza Junior, before being moved to King’s College Budo, together with her sister, only identified by her first name, Sarah.

Both continued to excel and Rhoda later enrolled for secretarial training, and later returned to Gayaza High School as secretary and bursar until 1949. In 1950, Rhoda married Nathan William Kalema, a teacher at King's College Budo, who later became a renowned politician and Government Minister of Commerce. Five years later, in 1955, Rhoda resumed her studies with a one-year course in Social Work and Social Administration at Newbattle Abbey, an Adult Education College in the United Kingdom. She followed this with a Diploma in Social Studies at the University of Edinburgh, UK. It is said during her period of study, Rhoda’s interest in politics shuffled between nonchalant affiliation with the Uganda Peoples Congress (UPC) in 1961, when Grace Ibingira and Adoko Nyekon initiated her into the UPC, and in semi-retirement when Amin ousted President Milton Obote on January 25, 1971, before crystallising into a passion that would intersect her desire to help people with a seemingly star-crossed ordination as daughter of a prime minister and wife of a minister.

Rhoda not only defied the odds about girls being groomed for kitchen work, but also went on to become the woman who would shape the politics of Uganda. She was to offer unparalleled debates on the floor of the Parliament, guiding with wisdom and driving her point home. But at only 16 years, as a teenager, Rhoda’s world was suddenly ripped apart, deprived of a father, Martin Luther Nsibirwa, the prime minister of Buganda from 1929 to 1941, and in 1945. Nsibirwa, a progressive leader, was assassinated at Namirembe Cathedral on September 5, 1945, because he supported the sale of land to enable the physical expansion of Makerere College.

Family matriarch

Decades later, Rhoda’s happy marriage also came to a sudden and devastating end on January 20, 1972, when her husband, Kalema, disappeared. He was among the first prominent Ugandans to be killed during the military regime of Gen Idi Amin. Rhoda then took on the responsibility of a mother, father and guardian to her children at the age of 42, with her children – Elizabeth, William, Peter, Apollo, Veronica and Gladys – still of tender age at the time. Rhoda would once again relive the experience of pain when her daughter, Elizabeth Nakalema, and two sons, Peter and Apollo, died. Rhoda became a pioneer member of the Women’s Movement in Uganda with its mission of challenging all stereotypes against women.

She is also credited for locking horns with the late Paulo Muwanga when she challenged his methods as minister of Internal Affairs and chairman of the governing Military Commission. Shortly before and after the overthrow of Amin, Rhoda hobnobbed with the Uganda Patriotic Movement (UPM), an action that brought with it at least three documented arrests and imprisonments in Luzira on account of purported participation in activities deemed subversive to the various governments. Amin’s dreaded intelligence agency, the State Research Bureau, arrested her on January 23, 1979. She was again arrested under the Milton Obote II regime on February 21, 1981, and then on February 4, 1983, in incidents that made.

“Are you Rhoda Kalema?” the opening line in tension-fraught episodes that usually saw her on a prison bus. Rhoda served in several positions in the post-Amin governments, including being the junior minister of Culture and Community Development in the Godfrey Binaisa’s regime, one of the two women on the interim legislative assembly, the National Consultative Council (NCC) , after Amin’s reign in 1979, deputy minister for Public Service from 1989 to 199, National Resistance Council (NRC) representative for Kiboga District, member of the Constituent Assembly, and finally labelled as “Mother of Parliament” for being part of the NCC.

Anita Among, House Speaker

May her memories continue to inspire us to serve our country better, and may her gentle soul rest in eternal peace.

Peter Mayiga, Katikiro of Buganda

We will remember her for raising children and protecting the family since her husband, William Kalema, was assassinated during the Idi Amin era. He has also been the key light to the house of Mr Martin Luther Nsibirwa. I feel sorry for his children and his family blood. Rest in peace, Mom/Aunt/Grandma

Rebecca Kadaga, First Deputy PM

Rhoda Kalema represented the finest of the women activists...and remains an inspiration. A pity that the ‘‘Kalema Report’’remains in limbo.

Sarah Bireete, Rights Defender

Maama Rhoda, you broke barriers for women... served your nation with integrity. Your legacy lives on in... every voice that stands for justice.

Thomas Tayebwa, Deputy Speaker

Rhoda fondly carried the title of “Mother of Parliament” because of her immense contribution to the cause of women’s emancipation.

Susan Nsibirwa, a family member.

We’re celebrating a strong matriarch of the family...She was serving Uganda right until the very end...She has left us a lot to learn from.



