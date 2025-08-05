Rhoda Kalema opened doors for us, women say

Rhoda Nsibirwa Kalema was imposing, inspiring and a unifying figure in life as in death, and the eulogies pouring from across the political divide speak for themselves.

A chorus of women organisations and influential voices have stood out among those describing Kalema as an embodiment of a true spirit of a mother who was a champion of women’s rights.

Born on May 10, 1929, to former Buganda Katikkiro Martin Luther Nsibirwa and Veronica Namuddu, Kalema was educated at Gayaza High School and King’s College Budo before pursuing social work studies in Scotland.

Hailed as a trailblazer and fondly remembered as the “Mother of Parliament,” Kalema stood with unwavering dignity at the helm of leadership—fearlessly championing social justice and advancing the rights of women.

The Uganda Women Network (UWONET) yesterday said as one of the first female Members of Parliament and a champion for women’s rights and empowerment, she tirelessly advanced the cause of gender equality, opening doors for women’s participation in governance, leadership, and public service.

In a heartfelt tribute issued, the UWONET said: “We honour the life and legacy of Hon Rhoda Nsibirwa Kalema, a trailblazer for women’s political leadership in Uganda, a founding voice of our democracy and a pillar of the women’s movement.”

“Her unwavering commitment to justice and equality paved the way for generations of women to rise and lead. Her life wove a powerful thread through Uganda’s history, inspiring countless others to stand against injustice,” the statement added.

Ms Winnie Byanyima, the executive director of United Nations Programme on HIV/Aids (UNAIDS), called her a towering figure for women’s rights, freedom and democratic governance.

“I am deeply saddened to learn that Hon Rhoda Nsibirwa Kalema—our guiding star—has bowed out. A towering figure in Uganda’s struggle for women’s rights, freedom, and democratic governance, Hon Kalema was not only a national role model and mentor, but someone I knew, admired, and loved personally,” Byanyima said.

She said she worked closely with Kalema in Parliament, where she was an active member of the women’s caucus. Byanyima described the late Kalema as an articulate, confident, and deeply experienced leader who “ably represented the people of Kiboga, and brought wisdom, generosity, and strength to every debate.”

“Together, we pushed for laws and budgets that centred on the rights and dignity of women and girls. She was always ready to share her experience and to mentor younger leaders. I learnt so much from her—through her words, but even more through her example,” she said.

Ms Jacqueline Asiimwe, the executive director of CivSource Africa, in her farewell message to Rhoda Kalema called the death “heart-rending news.”

“But in the midst of this quiet ache, one feeling rises above all else: gratitude. Gratitude for a friendship I did not seek but was given. Gratitude for a love that found me like water finds the roots of a tree—quietly, faithfully, and without demand,” she said. Femme Forte Uganda, a feminist organisation working to uplift the status of women, said Kalema provided direction to women.

“Hon Rhoda was a towering figure in Uganda’s women’s movement. She challenged the limits placed on women in leadership, entered rooms where our voices had long been excluded, and insisted that justice must include us all,” the statement said.

Relatedly, the Women’s Probono Initiative described her as a tireless advocate for justice and dignity. “She stood tall in moments when women’s voices were least welcome, and her courage reshaped what was possible for generations to come. We honour her legacy by continuing the work of amplifying women’s voices. Her life reminds us that justice must include everyone,” the statement said.

FIDA Uganda called her a servant leader, reminding the country that leadership must be grounded in service, courage, and purpose. “As FIDA-Uganda, we carry her legacy forward by empowering women to lead, serve, and transform their communities.”

Life of legacy

Women of Faith in Action-WOFA, a faith based organisation, said her legacy will forever live to inspire generations to come.

“Her legacy of courage, service, and unwavering advocacy for women’s rights continues to inspire generations. Rest in Power, Mother of Parliament,” the organisation said its statement.