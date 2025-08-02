Rhythms of resilience: Female refugees find beauty in ashes

In Uganda, home to more than 1.74 million refugees and asylum seekers, the human story of displacement is being rewritten, not in quiet whispers, but with a defiant rhythm of resilience, particularly from refugee women who are trading vulnerability for vision, aid for agency. Of the approximately 1.7 million refugees and 48,020 asylum seekers, a striking 79 percent are women and children.

More than 91 percent of them live in rural settlements, far from the donor dinners and roundtable talks that often decide their fate. The rest try to survive in the urban corridors of Kampala, Wakiso, and Mukono, where rent is steep, jobs are few, and stigma lurks around every opportunity. And yet, against this seemingly bleak backdrop, stories of bold innovation and unrelenting hope are taking root, especially in 2025, at a defining moment: the DREEM Convening which was held from Monday to Wednesday last week.

This was not your typical workshop with glossy brochures and stiff handshakes. It was, as one woman put it, “a place to be seen and heard—finally.”

From Nigeria to Malawi, the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) to South Sudan, the gathering brought together refugee leaders, women-led organisations, donors, policymakers, and UN agencies in one dynamic space. What emerged was not just dialogue, but declaration. Among the voices that rang loudest was that of Vanessa Shem Ishimwe, a Rwandan-born refugee, social entrepreneur, and founder of Authentic African Remarks (now transitioning into FUSE).

Ishimwe’s story is one of alchemy, of turning pain into purpose. Having lost her father during the Rwandan Genocide, she arrived in Uganda as a child refugee. She was navigating loss and longing while dreaming of solutions bigger than her own survival. “I was given a second chance in life,” she said.

“And I knew I wanted to use it to build second chances for others.” Today, her organisation empowers women and youth through training, mentorship, and seed funding, blending enterprise with empathy. Her words at the convening were both tender and revolutionary. “Checking on you does not mean only when we have funds,” she said.

“We want to build what we call human relationships—being with you when funds are there or when they’re not.”

And she walks that talk. Ishimwe pledged to fund 15 girls through A-Level education, support three refugee women-led organisations in strengthening their financial systems, and use revenue from her enterprise to connect grassroots groups with big-name partners like the Mastercard Foundation and World University Service of Canada (WUSC).

Her model merges storytelling, training, and advocacy, with programmes like She Speaks, where young refugee women learn public speaking and confidence-building; and Business with Dignity, which nurtures market-ready entrepreneurship. In Ishimwe’s vision, aid must evolve from temporary relief to transformational investment. She is far from alone in this vision.

From Uganda’s Nakivale settlement, one refugee who requested to be identified only as Miriam and Ishimwe pledged to launch a 1,000-women exhibition and training series using ILO-certified toolkits. “Our TikTok podcast will be our voice,” they said. “We’re not waiting for permission.”

Francine, a dynamic voice from the DRC, chimed in: “We don’t have funds, but we have networks.” Her organisation is committed to amplifying peer visibility and building bridges between Rwanda and the DRC.

In Malawi, another leader is scaling a programme to educate 100 students annually, focusing on leadership, human resource (HR), and systems strengthening—tools vital to any economic ecosystem. From Nigeria came a vow to unify more women-led organisations for collective leadership and self-advocacy.

“Our voices are our power. And we will use them,” declared one delegate. But not every testimony came laced with optimism. “We waited five hours outside an NGO office,” one woman recounted, voice trembling.

“They kept saying they had meetings. But when Micheal Gumisiriza, the programme lead from COHERE, came and sat beside us, suddenly we were worth listening to.”

The story revealed an uncomfortable truth: gatekeeping in coordination systems. Without insiders vouching for them, many refugee women are shut out of key conversations. To address this, new models emerged. Trust Circles—locally embedded staff tasked with building long-term, non-transactional relationships—were proposed.

“Being with you when funds are there or not—that’s what we call human relationships,” echoed Gumisiriza from Cross-Strait Initiatives, quoting Ishimwe. The Mastercard Foundation responded with urgency.

“It’s not fear—it’s time. We promised to reach 30 million young Africans by 2030. We can’t afford the slow dance,” Sheila Kinaheirwe from Mastercard Foundation said, adding that their commitments are direct funding, compliance coaching and metrics that matter: “Train 10. Link 5 to jobs.”

Some of the refugee women exhibit some of their products sold to make ends meet. PHOTO/EDGAR R BATTE

Sidestepping labels

But not everything could be solved with a pledge or a promise. One delegate raised a critical legal obstacle: “To register in Uganda, we must call ourselves ‘regional’ organisations. That disqualifies us from localisation funding. How is this fair?” Mr Charles Bafaki from the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) responded with transparency. “We weren’t aware of this contradiction. But don’t suffer in silence.

Bring the evidence—we’ll help,” he said. He advised registering as Community-Based Organisations or NGOs under Uganda’s legal framework. “Don’t isolate yourselves by label,” he cautioned. The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) weighed in too. Women-led organisations must have 50 percent female leadership and staff to qualify.

“It’s not just about who started it,” Pauline Laker, an official said. “It’s about who leads it.” The agency encouraged all organisations to register on the UN Partner Portal to qualify for funding. But still, grassroots leaders insisted on realism. Also noted was the need to realise the gaps, and the need to improve bookkeeping and visibility. Others decried the “tokenism” of donor photo-ops. “People take our pictures, make millions—and we never see a cent,” one woman said. This wasn’t a complaint.

It was a pattern. To counter it, storytelling is emerging as a strategy. A refugee who requested to be indentified only as Marianne, who built a school with buses and sensory kits, said: “Just do what you have to do. People will come.”

The central message was that refugee women are not waiting to be saved, and are building, innovating, risking, and leading. They run tailoring businesses, podcasts, catering ventures and online support circles.

They consult on psychosocial care and export handmade crafts. They are breadwinners and changemakers. They are running organisations and futures. Laker reminded all that the 2018 Age, Gender and Diversity Accountability (AGD) Policy, and 2020 Gender-Based Violence (GBV) Policy both place women at the centre of development and protection. “Coordination forums must not wait for women-led groups to show up,” she warned. “We must invite them in.”