Rice growing leaves Bukedi in quicksand

To understand why rice gets a bad rap from climate activists, you need to go to Bukedi.

When the early morning mist clears, giving a clear indication as to what places like Namatala, Naboa, Lyama, and Tirinyi look like, the destruction inflicted by growing the starchy grain becomes apparent.

The sub-region’s tree-covered landscape is a shadow of its lush past self. Mr Abudalla Isiko, a farmer, remembers when rice growing activities started threatening the sub-region’s wetlands. It was four decades ago.

Previously, the communities used the wetlands to get papyrus for making mats. There were also pockets that grew yams and sugarcane.

Mr Isiko tells Saturday Monitor that when rice growing took root, communities got in the habit of “clearing our land of trees.”

The sub-region’s wetlands are nowadays increasingly spoken of in the past tense; yet, as Mr Patrick Duchu—the Pallisa District chairperson—notes, the “wetlands used to contribute to the formation of rainfall.”

Besides the failed rain seasons triggering many crop failures, the birdlife of the sub-region remains threatened.

“Our children are growing up without knowing that birds are there,” Mr John Micheal Okwalinga, a resident of Katukei Parish, Kaukura Sub-county, Pallisa District, says of the often overlooked impact of human activity in the sub-region.

Yet rice cultivation is not about to stop. It remains a lucrative undertaking despite being a big source of greenhouse gas. Climate activists have in recent times held up millet, which uses a lot less water during cultivation, as a more eco-friendly and nutritious option.

In Bukedi, Ms Agnes Asekenye, a farmer, says millet left them “counting losses.”

The resident of Nasuleta Parish in Butebo District tells Saturday Monitor she has “benefited a lot” since making the switch from growing millet to rice.

While she doesn’t put a figure to her dividends, Mr James Lawrence Okwakol—a rice farmer in Kibuku—puts his returns from his two-acre piece of land to anywhere between Shs2 million to Shs3 million during harvest.

The feats enjoyed by successful farmers like Mr Okwakol, have seen locals in Bukedi Sub-region trek long distances to identify wetlands to undertake rice growing.

Mr Gilbert Paul Werike, a resident of Buddha, says he journeys more than 20 kilometres to his rice garden in Lyama wetland.

“The government should have clear alternatives for rice farmers because most of the people don’t have enough land in upland areas,” he says.

With the retail prices of the starchy grain having breached the Shs4,000 mark, many farmers in Bukedi Sub-region have been warming up to rice growing. The physical features of the sub-region had previously installed cotton as the main cash crop.

Mr David Okurut, the natural resource officer in Kibuku, says the government is sparing no effort to restore wetlands.

“These [rice farmers] have been warned and at times their rice gardens slashed, but they remain adamant,” he says of the ebbs and flows of the wetland restoration programme.

Uganda has lost nearly 30 percent of her wetlands, leading to increased flooding, silting of water bodies, increased water treatment costs, increased conflict, reduced productivity, and increased greenhouse gases emissions.