Rich West Nilers should educate the poor – MP

A Member of Parliament has asked West Nilers to open their hearts, hands and minds to lift up the less fortunate in their midst by supporting their education.

Ms Rose Obiga, the Woman MP for Terego District, seized the opportunity of an elite audience at St Joseph’s College Ombaci Alumni annual dinner in Entebbe to decry selfishness of those with means.

“We used to [be accommodated by relatives and] sleep under chairs [because there would be no space in the house], but now you [with means and large houses] say, ‘no, there’s no space’,” she said, contrasting the traits of largesse and individualism of the older and current generations.

Some of the region’s luminaries would not be what they are without help from relatives and Good Samaritans, the lawmaker said, challenging the achievers to give back to society to bequeath a better future for the next generation.

Weaving in her personal struggles and the plight of peers while growing up in poverty in villages, Ms Obiga said she supports causes pursued by Ombaci old boys because education is the right medicine for self-awareness and upward mobility.

A total of Shs10m million was raised in cash and pledges at the Saturday dinner towards reconstruction and refitting of the school refectory ahead of planned reintroduction of dining tables so that student do not have to line up for meals or eat outside the dining hall.

The alumni have over the years undertaken multiple developments at St Joseph’s College Ombaci – establishing an ICT laboratory, restocking the library, conducting career talks and supporting short-term placement of students at high-performing institutions – in order to revive its paled academic glory.

At the Saturday dinner, Dr Sam Andema, an associated professor at Aga Khan University in Tanzania, citing figures provided to him by Arua City Education Office, reported that only 3.9 percent of West Nilers hold post-secondary qualifications. This is less than half the national average of 8.1 percent.

“The situation is dire,” he said, adding that under 2 percent of students from the region make it to university on government scholarship.