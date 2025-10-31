Rift erupts between police and Kalangala forestry staff

Tensions have escalated between forestry officials and the police in Kalangala District, following accusations against the District Police Commander (DPC), Mr Kenneth Massette, of obstructing forest protection efforts and mishandling environmental cases.

In a July 10 letter addressed to the Regional Police Commander for Masaka East, the District Forest Officer, Mr Joseph Byaruhanga, alongside the National Forestry Authority (NFA) Sector Manager, Mr Alex Obonyo, accuse the DPC of corruption, intimidation, abuse of office, and deliberate obstruction of forestry operations.

According to the letter, co-signed by 11 forestry and environmental officers, the DPC allegedly demands cash from enforcement teams upon returning from field operations, leaving officers “unsafe and demoralised” to perform their duties. Additionally, he is accused of releasing suspects apprehended with evidence and interfering in court proceedings.

Related

Six NFA staff arrested over illegal logging in Kalangala forest National

“The DPC has made working in the field nearly impossible. Even with timber, photographs, and confessions as evidence, suspects are released under unclear circumstances,” Mr Obonyo stated.

The forestry officials further allege that Mr Massette demanded land to rear goats within a central forest reserve, a violation of the National Forestry and Tree Planting Act, 2003. “Failure to allocate him forest land for goat keeping has led to animosity toward all forestry staff. This underpins many of the DPC’s actions against our officers,” the letter states.

Additional allegations include the unauthorised sale of about 2,000 pieces of impounded timber from Bugoma Police Post in November 2024, without NFA consent, and receiving Shs6 million from the Kalangala Oil Palm Growers Trust (KOPGT) as compensation for illegally collected murram, of which only Shs500,000 was reportedly remitted to NFA.

The letter also cites arrests of NFA officers , fake money planted at NFA offices, and a 30 percent decline in district forestry revenue attributed to DPC interference.

Mr Byaruhanga emphasised, “We cannot perform our duties effectively because the DPC intimidates and threatens our staff. He even orders the release of illegal timber transporters arrested by Environmental Police.”

Police speak out

When contacted, Mr Massette dismissed the accusations as “baseless and malicious,” asserting that forestry officers are attempting to derail ongoing investigations into illegal timber trade in the district. “Since April 2025, my office, alongside the RDC and other district leaders, has conducted community mobilisation to address illegal logging,” he said.

He highlighted a Timber Harvesting Inquiry (GEF No. 011/2025) launched to trace timber sources and ensure accountability in forest management.

Mr Massette denied ever demanding money from Environmental Police or UPDF officers attached to NFA, insisting that standard procedure requires officers carrying firearms to report to the DPC for accountability.

“All cases of suspects are handled by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID),” he said, citing case files CRB 134/25, SD 23/20/02/25, and SD 05/19/05/25 as evidence. He also refuted claims regarding land demands or payments from KOPGT.

“I do not own a single goat. These are wild lies,” he said, clarifying that the sale of timber in Busowe Forest Reserve was conducted by NFA headquarters, not his office.

Mr Massette revealed that investigations into extortion by NFA staff in Lutoboka Forest Reserve (GEF 1016/2025) were ongoing and suggested that implicated staff were attempting to discredit the police through false allegations.

Security committee steps in

An extraordinary district security committee meeting on May 29 addressed the rising tensions between police and forestry officials, alongside rampant illegal forest activities, and recommended investigations into timber transporter permits.

Formal police investigations commenced on July 9, 2025, examining several NFA-related cases, including CRB 462/2024 — Neglect of duty and illegal activities in Busowe Forest Reserve involving former sector manager Akisam Tebusweke; forwarded to NFA headquarters and GEF 022/2024 — Alleged collusion by NFA officials in illegal timber harvesting and charcoal burning in Kubanda Central Forest Reserve; submitted to the Resident Senior State Attorney.

The NFA deputy spokesperson, Ms Juliet Mubi, confirmed the sharp decline in Kalangala’s forest cover, largely due to changing land use by residents. “Forests on private land are being cleared as people turn to agriculture to earn a living,” she explained. She acknowledged logistical challenges in monitoring the district’s 17 forest reserves across multiple islands, noting that illegal loggers often transport timber by boat without detection.

To restore lost forest cover, NFA has established a nursery bed in Kalangala to supply seedlings to residents and replant destroyed reserves. Regarding NFA staff accused of aiding illegal logging, Ms Mubi stated: “If found guilty, they are prosecuted, and disciplinary action is taken.”

Frequent leadership changes in Kalangala have affected continuity; in two years, four sector managers were replaced due to alleged negligence or involvement in illegal activities.

Pending issues

According to Global Forest Watch, Kalangala lost 514 hectares of forest cover between 2000 and 2024, resulting in about 45,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions. The district’s forest cover has declined from 57 percent in 1954 to just 22 percent today, with only 8,700 hectares of forest reserves remaining.

Deforestation is mainly driven by rice farming (20 percent), oil palm cultivation (18 percent), and activities such as charcoal burning, timber harvesting, and settlement (16 percent). Kalangala District has 31 central forest reserves, 27 located on remote islands and 14 on Bugala Island.