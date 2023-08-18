Rights abuse to cost billions in awards

Human rights violations by government agents will cost the Ugandan taxpayer billions of shillings in compensation payments covering just a fraction of the 2022/2023 financial year.

A list released in a public notice issued by the Justice ministry yesterday reveals that government will pay out more than Shs6.5 billion to 88 parties whose rights were abused by its agents, including members of the security forces.

The list includes individuals, companies and organisations who won court awards after proving beyond a reasonable doubt that their rights were violated by the State.

It is not clear if the latest pay-out is more or less than what the taxpayer has incurred over the years in compensation awards for what should be an avoidable expenditure if State agents were more respectful of citizens’ human rights.

Ministry spokesman, Mr Simon Peter Jamba, told Daily Monitor he could not immediately say how this figure compares with previous payments because tracing the records takes time and he was, unfortunately, out of office yesterday.

“I don’t know how much was paid in the last quarter and I cannot get that information at this time. Maybe I can look for it at a later time,” he said.

In its notice published in the local press, the ministry said the “Attorney General has received funds and verified the following persons for payment in relation to human rights court awards and compensation for this quarter (fourth quarter – FY2022/2023)”.

The ministry added: “The persons whose names are listed below are requested to contact the principal accountant (Eriver Mukasa) on eriver.mukasa.go.ug and 0414345033 to provide personal and bank account details in relation to their payments within 14 days from the date of this advert or else your payment will be deferred and will not attract any more interest”.

The lowest amount to be paid will go to two individuals (Mr Abbey Higenyi and Mr John Bosco Olupot), with each walking away with Shs100,000, while the highest sum of Shs964,8 million will go to a Samuel Black.

Other multimillion awards include Shs763.6 million to St Joseph’s Kyabiruka Mother House (Sisters of Our Lady of Good Counsel of Mbarara); Mr Samuel Ongiera and 39 others at nearly Shs617.2 million; Brig Jacob Musajjawaza Shs603.2 million and Serene Suites Shs546 million.

The ministry says particulars required to ensure payment are national identity cards, tax identification numbers, physical addresses and bank account details.

“Payment shall only be made directly to the claimant’s accounts and not paid to agents,” the statement reads.

The ministry has also warned the claimants against dealing with third parties, saying all those who submit relevant documents will have their accounts credited once payments are processed.

“Please note that there is no need for you to pay a fee to anybody for these funds to be processed by the ministry and, we call upon the public to desist from frequenting our offices on account of following up payment,” the statement says.





Beneficiaries





Beneficiary Amount (shs)

Abbey Higenyi 100,000

John Bosco Olupot 100,000

Godfrey Kasuka 157,500

Peter Ekodeu Et Al 641,064

Ramzan Bateganya 800,000

David Livingstone Oculi 939,144

Mathew Okello 1,000,000

Sther Bunia 1,000,000

Charles Muhereza 1,123,920

Agonget Okas 1,220,000

Joram Omadi Hidro 1,300,000

Winfred Nsubuga Luutu 1,555,000

Kabogoza & Batwawula 2,000,000

Moses Kayondo 2,000,000

Ark Ojwang 2,391,667

Nkusa & Yasin Gitta 2,553,334

Richard Okello 2,644,320

Constantino Okot 2,771,500

John Iloot 2,837,000

C. Nakachwa, N. Oketch 3,000,000

Donato Okello Lakira 3,000,000

Modia Investments 3,014,191

Augustine Masiko 3,175,261

Apollo Mande 3,184,000

Martin Komakech 3,427,397

Fred Wairugala & Others 3,564,692

Wilson Wanzala 3,825,000

Charles Jackson Okori 4,208,219

John Odaga 4,368,028

B. Aloyo & S Oketta 4,500,000

Denis Binega 5,000,000

Abubakar Serunkuma 5,115,530

Haruna Mugisha 5,478,768

Adolf Bagonza 5,609,864

David Kilama 5,641,973

Robinson Okello 5,772,000

Godfrey Kiwalyanga 5,786,640

John Ogil 6,292,000

Ojok Alensio & Others 6,350,000

Mutwalib Mulepi 6,421,306

Ntonio Kintu 6,517,000

John Loungan 6,594,399

Ndagano Expedito 6,625,628

Steven Kazimiri 6,939,000

Bosco Ocaya 7,167,633

Issa Aliga 7,566,210

Jimmy Ayen &3 Others 8,000,000

Robert Bamutala 8,288,959

Sichang & 2 Others 8,942,959

Sam Musisi 9,000,000

Denis Wabedswa 9,471,803

P Besingiza & G Baguma 10,316,599

Edward Ssekikubye 10,530,000

Peter Kiwuule Isabirye 11,197,671

Angom & Thomas Okot 11,301,278