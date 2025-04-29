Rights body launches press freedom week

To commemorate World Press Freedom Day, the Uganda Human Rights Commission (UHRC) together with other partners under the Uganda Media Sector Working Group (UMSWG) have launched a week-long series of activities aimed at promoting and protecting press freedom in the country.





According to the UHRC Chairperson, Ms Mariam Wangadya, the celebrations, which kicked off yesterday, will feature a range of events, including an inter-university debate on press freedom, a national symposium, roundtable discussions, media and publicity campaign, processions and dialogue, with a stakeholders’ symposium at Makerere University. There will also be journalists’ training as well as regional and local events, all designed to highlight the importance of a free and independent press in promoting democracy and human rights.

“This day serves as a vital reminder of the significance of promoting and safeguarding press freedoms within democratic societies including Uganda, it should be an occasion for all of us stakeholders, including government, to reflect on our commitments to fostering press freedom and to support the media’s essential role in society amidst an increasingly complex environment,” she said.

The 2025 World Press Freedom Day, to be observed under the theme; “Reporting in the Brave New World-The Impact of Artificial Intelligence on Press Freedom and the Media” will also feature awarding lifetime achievement awards to three exemplary individuals who through their work over the years, have made significant impact on the media sector. In line with the World Press Freedom Day marked every May 3, Ms Wangadya called on duty bearers to support the media to continue providing accurate and reliable information and hold duty bearers accountable. “Recent events, such as the Kawempe North by-election, exemplify the urgency of defending press freedom at all costs. The deliberate targeting of journalists in line of duty by security forces and their undercover operatives raise fears of repeat incidents as journalists cover elections,” she said.

Meanwhile, UHRC also confirmed receiving eight complaints of brutality against journalists who covered the Kawempe North parliamentary by-election last month. The complaints detail instances of physical assault, confiscation of equipment, and verbal abuse inflicted upon journalists by security operatives in Kawempe. According to Ms Pauline Nansamba Mutumba, the Commission’s director for complaints, investigations, and legal services, the UHRC has initiated investigations into the matter, seeking to establish the circumstances surrounding the alleged brutality and ensure accountability for violations. Mr Paul Ekochu, the chairman of the Media Council of Uganda, said:“Instances of harassment, undue restrictions, and digital threats have impacted the ability of journalists to report freely. It is essential that all stakeholders work to ensure a safe and enabling environment for media workers,” he said.

