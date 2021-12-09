Rights lawyer Opiyo, Dr Kalema win global awards

Nicholas Opiyo, human rights lawyer

By  STEPHEN KAFEERO

What you need to know:

  • The awards include the United Nations’ highest environmental award and a top Dutch government human rights award.

Two Ugandans have received international awards this week in recognition of their outstanding service in their respective fields. 

