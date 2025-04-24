Rioters, army clash in Arua in a smuggling operation

The Arua Resident City Commissioner (RCC) has strongly condemned Wednesday’s violent clashes that erupted following the seizure of contraband cigarettes by security agencies from a suspected smuggler’s residence in Manibe, Ayivu East Division.

The confrontation involved a combined operation by the Uganda Police Force, Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF), and the Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) enforcement unit. Security teams came under attack from rioters as they attempted to transport the seized goods through the city centre.

Tear gas and live bullets were fired to disperse the crowd, which URA officials allege comprised members of a long-operating criminal gang known as "Air Japan." During the chaos, one person was struck by a stray bullet and is currently receiving treatment at Arua Regional Referral Hospital.

Authorities recovered 120 boxes of Supermatch cigarettes with an estimated value of Shs 150 million.

Speaking to the press, Mr Salim Kumakech, the Arua RCC, denounced the violence and criticized smugglers for inciting the public to protect illegal activities.

“Those who mobilize communities to riot and target government property are working against the development of our nation and their own communities,” he said. “It is barbaric. Ambulances and government vehicles were damaged—yet tomorrow these same people will need them.”

Mr Collins Asea, Acting West Nile Regional Police Public Relations Officer, confirmed the incident and the injured civilian. He added that the situation has since been brought under control.

Mr Simon Tumwesigye, URA Manager for Enforcement and Border Control, reiterated the agency’s commitment to cracking down on smuggling in the region.

“We’re battling rampant smuggling in West Nile, but our efforts are paying off as more people are becoming compliant with tax laws,” Tumwesigye said. “However, attacking government institutions is not how to do business.”

He emphasized that if smugglers are caught, they should follow lawful procedures to resolve the issue instead of resorting to violence.

“We’ll confiscate the goods, and the owners can come to our offices and pay penalties as the law requires. It is not war,” he added.

Smuggling Hotspot

West Nile’s location—bordering both Democratic Republic of Congo and South Sudan—makes it a hub for cross-border smuggling. URA reports that there are over 600 unmanned border entry points in the region, which are frequently exploited by smugglers.

Officials estimate that the government loses Shs 2.5 billion monthly to smuggling in the West Nile region alone.

This is not the first time such incidents have occurred. In the past, URA has faced similar violent resistance in Koboko, Zombo, Yumbe, and Arua City as it intensifies efforts to combat illegal trade.



