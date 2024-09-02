Rise in deadly motorcycle theft draws fear among Bukedi riders

A rise in recent attacks targeting boda boda operators has increased fear amongst riders in Bukedi District, authorities have said.

North Bukedi regional Police spokespersons Samuel Semewo told Monitor that aggravated robbery or theft of motorcycles is turning into a serious security concern, with gruesome murders of riders.

“These attacks on boda-Boda operators are more common at night. A good number of people have lost their lives and bikes stolen under such circumstances,” Semewo observed following the murder of 23-year-old boda boda rider Yoweri Nkola at the weekend.

Nkola was a resident of Kitaba Zone, Lyama Ward, Lyama Town Council in Budaka District.

He was reportedly murdered from Nalwaya Village, Nabweyo Parish, Budaka sub-county.

It’s alleged that the deceased transported an unknown passenger from his Lyama stage, taking her home at the neighbouring Nalyaya Village.

But on his way back after dropping the passenger, Nkola was strangled to death by unknown assailants and his motorcycle robbed.

“Police reached the scene of crime and identified much of strangling and also recovered some exhibits. Relevant statements were obtained to help into the investigations,” Semewo explained on Monday.

The deceased’s body was retrieved and conveyed to Mbale City mortuary for postmortem with inquiries at hand.

“As police, we are deeply concerned with these aggravated murders and theft of bikes,” Semewo held, citing a recent robbery that occurred in Mugiti sub-county, where a middle aged man was killed and his motorcycle taken at the same position another person only identified as Mboizi was beaten to near death and his bike taken.

“The riders should take maximum vigilance to understand the people they are carrying,” he advised.

Bernard Nkono, chairperson of the Bukedi boda-boda riders and Owners Association, expressed concern that his office records cases of motorcycle theft almost every week.

But police records indicate that in less than three months [June-August], more than 5 cases of deadly robberies targeting riders have been recorded by Budaka authorities.

“We have to draw strategies to curb the rampant theft of motorcycles. Many of our people have been killed and motorcycle taken. It’s threatening our business,” Nkono observed on Monday.