Rise of home-grown bombers in Uganda

Investigators search the scene of crime on Parliament Avenue in Kampala city yesterday PHOTOs/DAVID LUBOWA

By  Emmanuel Mutaizibwa  &  Franklin Draku

What you need to know:

For the first time ever, Uganda has now served as a sanctuary to train and radicalise its own nationals to take part in suicide bombings at home.

Tuesday’s two bomb explosions that have now killed seven people and caused a trail of destruction in Kampala, according to analysts, raise a spectre in a new phase of terror tactics involving radicalised Ugandan citizens accepting ‘martyrdom.’

