Rising cases of drug abuse worries Acholi, Lango leaders

Leaders in Lango and Acholi have expressed concern over the increasing cases of drug abuse in the two sub-regions. The leaders say narcotics and other banned substances are mainly trafficked into the sub-region by cross-border truckers.

The Monitor has established that the illegal drugs have made the fight against an already existing mental health crisis more complex, with the number of victims significantly rising in the last three years. While alcoholism and poverty remain the highest drivers of mental ill-health, the new trend of drug abuse is building a new and complicated threat, according to experts.

Mr Charles Irera, the principal psychiatric clinical officer at Lira Regional Referral Hospital, says the number of patients being admitted to the hospital psychiatry department after abusing illicit substances is increasing.

“These truck drivers bring in various drugs from Sudan, South Sudan, Kenya, and other countries. The situation was worse during the Covid-19 lockdown. We confiscated many of the drugs,” he says.

Mr Irera says some of the drugs are concoctions of many substances with strange names.

“The truckers drop the drugs to their local dealers as they drive to the border. These are then sold locally in small quantities,” he says. Mr Irera says many victims are not seeking medical help on time.

“Many come in with liver problems and what is causing this? It is those substances,” he adds.

Cases rising

According to recent statistics from Lira Regional Referral Hospital’s mental health unit, the number of mental illness cases has grown over the past couple of years. Available data shows that within just two months, a total of 2,419 cases of mental illness were registered at the unit.

Out of these 924, representing 38.2 percent were, treated for epilepsy, while 759 (31.4 percent) received care for bipolar disorders.

At least 243 patients were diagnosed with schizophrenia, accounting for 10 percent of those managed, and 128 patients (5.3 percent) were diagnosed with alcohol use disorders. Another 34 patients (1.4 percent) were treated for drug abuse disorders.

Out of the total number of patients, 36 were male children under the age of five years, while 1,186 were between the ages of five and 59, and 35 were above the age of 60.

At least 22 of the registered patients were females below the age of five, 1,058 were between five and 59 years, and 81 were above 59 years. In an attempt to rehabilitate the lives of the victims, the hospital set up an alcohol and drug abuse clinic in Alito Sub-county, Kole District, where severe mental illness cases, especially those arising from alcohol and substance abuse, are referred to for admissions.

“We already had a mental health clinic there that handled general mental illness cases, but recently, a specific clinic was introduced at the facility with a 47-bed capacity to admit and treat alcohol and drug abuse victims,” Mr Irera reveals.

"Every week, we admit at least three people with mental disorders arising from drug abuse," he adds.

Last week, the hospital, with support from Mental Health Uganda, held a two-day medical camp at Akia Primary School in Adekokwok Sub-county, Lira District, during which medical experts offered psychosocial support, counselling, and substance abuse-related treatment to communities in the area.

Mr Derrick Kizza, the Mental Health Uganda executive director, says the camp was part of their routine awareness campaign on mental health in northern Uganda.

“These camps are meant to provide services to the less-privileged people outside the city, who cannot afford to access Lira Regional Referral Hospital. We have been doing it in places like Ogur, Aromo, Barlonyo in Lira District; in Otuke and Alebtong districts, among others. We want to make sure we do these outreaches so that people get the information and psychosocial support,” Mr Kiiza states.

Mr Kiiza says the limited government support for mental health initiatives in the region and across the country makes the bad situation even worse.

“In terms of finance, on average, 8.6 percent of the National Budget goes to health, but only 0.9 percent of that goes to mental health, while up to 85 percent goes to clinical services,” Mr Kiiza explains.

“Most of the budget for mental health services goes to Butabika National Referral Hospital, so you find that there is no money to invest in the preventive mental health care,” he adds.

According to the Global Initiative Against Transnational Organised Crime Index for Africa, 2023, illicit drug trade in Uganda is controlled by foreign nationals, who easily compromise key institutions such as law enforcement agencies, customs and immigration departments.

“The drug lords recruit the youth as couriers once the drugs enter the country. Porous borders, weak security systems and rampant corruption exacerbate the issue of drug trafficking,” the report reads.

“There have been cases of suspected drug traffickers vanishing from custody. Entebbe airport has become a significant node in the transit of illicit drugs from African transit points to European and other international destination markets,” the report further reads.

The domestic drug market in Uganda is arguably expanding, with powder and crack cocaine consumption on the rise. To counter the problem, Mr Kiiza says addressing the predisposing factors like drugs and substance abuse is key.

“Alcoholism and drug abuse still go unchecked by the government. All these will continue to predispose people to mental health problems. The available legislation to counter drugs and substance abuse, including alcoholism, is not strongly implemented,” he says.

The poor implementation of Uganda’s Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (Control) Act, which came into force in 2016, is said to have aided the creation of a more permissive environment for drug traffickers.

“Whereas cultivation of marijuana for export and medical purposes provided one obtains a licence from the National Drug Authority is permitted under the Act, this superficially seems at odds with the prohibitionist position espoused by the Act, although the economic incentive of tax revenue from licensed marijuana companies drove the change,” he says.

In the Acholi Sub-region, the substance abuse burden has significantly increased among the young people. In an interview, Mr David Ongom Mudong, the Aswa West police regional spokesperson, says the increased consumption of illicit drugs has translated into high criminality levels in the past three years.

bm“It is a huge problem that we are fighting every day. People grow some of these substances in their communities, and the effect of the excessive consumption is what we are facing in the form of criminality. We now have more cases of burglary, robbery, and rogues (youth), especially in urban centres,” Mr Ongom says. Uganda’s mental health system stands at a critical tipping point.

The worsening mental health crisis is compounded by a critical shortage of psychiatrists, leaving thousands of patients without adequate care. Dr Hillary Irimaso, the president of the Uganda Association of Psychiatrists, says without immediate action, millions of Ugandans suffering in silence may continue to be denied the care they desperately need due to the limited number of specialists. “The country has about 80 registered psychiatrists, with a population of nearly 46 million people, which means there is roughly one psychiatrist for every 575,000 Ugandans,” Dr Irimaso says.

Access to medical services

At Butabika National Referral Mental Hospital, Uganda’s main psychiatric facility, more than 1,000 patients are currently admitted, double the hospital’s intended capacity.

The majority of mental illness victims in the region, where the treatment gap for mental disorders reaches 90 percent, do not have access to the care they need. For example, in Pader District, mental health is under-prioritised in the face of other competing public health challenges such as HIV/Aids, tuberculosis, malaria, and maternal and child health.

To address some of the challenges facing mental health in the region, including social norms, beliefs (such as witchcraft), lack of awareness of mental health disorders, pervasive stigma, and socio-political conflicts, Mental Health Uganda, an NGO recently introduced the digital mental health care through which victims and their caregivers can access services via a toll-free telephone line.

In a June 2024 JMIR Research publication, it was established that people with mental illness, caregivers, and healthcare providers deemed a telephone-based mental healthcare service useful and necessary to increase access to mental health information and care and reduce stigma toward people with mental health problems.

Background

Drugs in Uganda

Uganda is said to serve primarily as a transit country for synthetic drugs, including methamphetamine and ephedrine, which are too expensive for the local drug market. Most criminals involved in the synthetic drug market operate from Kenya, utilising Ugandans as drug couriers, the findings state. Other synthetic drugs detected in Uganda include synthetic opioids such as pethidine, entonox, fentanyl and morphine.

Methamphetamines are also reportedly sold while transiting through Entebbe airport to Cameroon or India. Whereas the punishment for drug trafficking can be up to decades in prison, in practice, this is said to rarely occur.

Uganda is considered a transit country and a destination for drug smugglers, particularly for heroin and cocaine that primarily enters the country via drug mules or building materials, having been trafficked from Pakistan, Afghanistan and India through Kenya or Tanzania.

Although Uganda does not play a prominent role in the regional cocaine market, it serves as a transit country for overland cocaine trafficking to larger consumer destinations such as Kenya, and cocaine trafficked out of Kenya and Tanzania to Europe.