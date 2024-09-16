Rising demand for technical and healthcare courses as freshmen begin university journey

ISBAT University has officially kicked off its orientation and induction program for first-semester students, including those enrolled under the university’s loan scheme. The fresh intake reflects a diverse group of nationalities and academic interests, marking the beginning of an exciting academic journey for the new students.

This year, the University has seen a remarkable rise in enrollments, particularly in key programs such as Networking and Cybersecurity, Artificial Intelligence, Accounting and Finance, and Business Administration. The increasing popularity of these programs underscores the university's reputation for offering a cutting-edge, industry-aligned curriculum that addresses the demands of the modern workforce.

In addition to its traditional strengths in technology and business, there has been a growing interest in healthcare and technical programs, including Medical Imaging Technology (BMIT), Medical Laboratory Technology (BMLT), and several engineering disciplines. The Electronics and Communication courses at the university’s Lugogo campus have also attracted a significant number of students. These trends further establish ISBAT as a leading provider of healthcare and technical education in Uganda.

The orientation was spearheaded by Fred Otunnu, Director of Corporate Affairs at Uganda Communications Commission (UCC), who encouraged students to approach their studies with discipline and dedication. "Discipline is the foundation of success," Otunnu remarked, urging students to uphold values of integrity and commitment throughout their academic journey.

Mohamed Shameem, the University’s IT Head and Digital Marketeer, highlighted a growing trend among students opting to pursue higher education in Uganda rather than seeking opportunities abroad. "Many students now recognize that the quality of education at ISBAT is on par with international standards," Shameem noted, adding that the university's programs are designed to equip students with the skills required for global competitiveness.

The diverse student body contributes to a culturally vibrant campus atmosphere, enhancing the academic experience for all. The university’s commitment to delivering high-quality education in technology and healthcare, combined with its global appeal, continues to attract students from across the region and beyond.

“We are excited to welcome such a motivated and ambitious group of students,” Shameem added. “Their enthusiasm is palpable, and we are confident that with our support, they will achieve great success.”

As the University continues to grow, it remains committed to preparing students for the challenges of the modern workforce, offering programs that blend theoretical knowledge with practical, industry-relevant skills. The university’s recent ranking by Times Higher Education (THE) among the top 10 African institutions for Best Teaching Skills in Sub-Saharan Africa is a testament to its ongoing pursuit of academic excellence.