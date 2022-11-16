Rising population straining healthcare – official

Health facilities in Uganda are struggling to cater for the rising population, a senior health official has said.

Uganda’s population, which was 34.6 million in 2014 when the country conducted a census, is currently estimated at 43.7 million , according to Uganda Bureau of Statistics.

The director general of China-Uganda Friendship Hospital in Naguru, Dr Emmanuel Tugaineyo, said as the population increases, it comes with a lot of challenges, especially on the health sector.

“…the population is expanding but the resources are not expanding with the population and definitely it causes a lot of stress on service delivery,” Dr Tugaineyo said during ceremony to celebrate the world population reaching eight billion at the hospital yesterday.

He added: “When service delivery is stressed, it brings discontent among the population because their demands are not met the way they would wish.”

Dr Tugaineyo said as economists and politicians anticipate the increased market for commodities as a result of the big population, they should also think about the quality of the population rather than the quantitative part of it.

He also revealed that Uganda has the highest fertility rate in Africa at six percent.

Dr Tugaineyo urged Ugandans to embrace family planning methods so that they can produce children they are able to take care of.

He urged the Ministry of Health to repackage the family planning messages and educate the public to produce children they can cater for.

“I know there are a lot of arguments along those lines but we need to grow our population in a very responsible manner. Have children you are able to invest in. You can’t say that God will take care of the children and you are the one producing wheelbarrow pushers,” Dr Tugaineyo said.

The officer-in-charge of the China-Uganda Friendship Hospital, Ms Evelyne Kanyonyozi, said the hospital’s maternity ward has three delivery beds and conducts about 8,000 deliveries per month.

“We have 10 midwives in the postnatal ward and we have only two consultants to manage those high-risk mothers being a referral hospital,” Ms Kanyomozi said.

She added that with the little manpower, they are overwhelmed and are unable to give the required time and attention to mothers and pregnant women.

She, however, said they have not had any maternal deaths for the last three months.

Ms Kanyonyozi also asked the government to improve the welfare of health workers.

“When we talk about welfare, we don’t mean money. Talk of accommodation, transport and promotions. Some midwives travel long distances and cannot leave any mother unattended. They have challenges getting back to their homes at night,” Ms Kanyonyozi said.

The United Nations Population Fund (UNFP) deputy representative, Mr Dan Alemu, said there is a need for continued investment in reproductive health.

“As UNFP we underscore the need to move the conversations from numbers to rights and choices and to find solutions that benefit all people in the society. Each couple should give birth to children they can afford,” he said.

He added that there is a need to emphasise that every pregnancy is wanted and that each couple should give birth to children they can look after.

POPULATION

The United Nations (UN) yesterday announced that the population of the world had reached eight billion.

The UN, however, warned of more hardship in store for regions already facing resource scarcity because of climate change.