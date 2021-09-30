Rising Woman helping women scale heights

By Tom Brian Angurini More by this Author

A new survey carried out under the Rising Woman initiative has shown that more women across the country are determined to start a business.

Rising Woman is an initiative of Monitor Publications Ltd under Nation Media Group Uganda (NMG-U).

The publisher of Daily Monitor newspaper partnered with Uganda Investment Authority and dfcu Bank to sponsor the project, which is in its fourth stage following its inception in 2018.

While releasing findings from this year’s survey, Mr Peter Okwir, the activations and promotions officer at NMG-U, on Tuesday said despite women facing considerable challenges such as disparity in access to Internet and technology, barriers to accessing funding, and restrictive cultural and social norms, many are starting businesses.

“Women have continued to exhibit innovation and determination to start businesses,” he said.

Mr Okwir said the initiative has directly benefited more than 25,000 women through regional training programmes. The programmes have been conducted in more than 16 districts, with a target of reaching 35,000 this year.

He, however, said Covid-19 restrictions have kept the number of women leaders who are trained each day to 300.

Mr Leslie Mutumba, an official from Uganda Investment Authority, affirmed government’s commitment to support Small and Medium Enterprises through capacity building, training, and advisory services.

The year’s training programmes started in Hoima District from September 23 to September 24. The next training will be staged in Adjumani District from October 21 to October 22.

