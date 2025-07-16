Rising Woman Initiative attracts hundreds in Lira

Business in Lira City nearly ground to a halt on Monday as hundreds of women closed their shops and hurried to participate in Season 7 of the Rising Woman Initiative. The platform, which aims to celebrate and accelerate the success of women entrepreneurs in Uganda, is spearheaded by dfcu Bank in partnership with Nation Media Group (NMG). The two-day entrepreneurship skills development training, held at Hotel Good News, attracted enthusiastic participants eager to explore ways to transform their current assets, strengths, and opportunities into viable revenue streams. “I am expecting moral and financial support, and I believe I’ll gain valuable skills and knowledge to grow my business,” said Ms Evelyn Emol of Ebeneza Awinyodwon Family Enterprise, located along Oyam Road in Lira City. “I’m hopeful that dfcu Bank will offer financial support since it’s a bank that supports women,” she added.

Ms Florence Nanyonjo of Kyakuwa Hardware also praised the initiative’s timing and relevance. “I came to this training primarily to gain knowledge on how to run and expand my business. I believe that with this training and possibly a loan from dfcu, I can become a successful businesswoman,” said the entrepreneur, who was found at Kitgum Stage. These women were indeed in the right place. In 2007, dfcu Bank launched the Women in Business (WiB) programme—becoming the first bank in Uganda to offer a women-focused banking solution. Since then, the programme has supported over 70,000 women entrepreneurs across Uganda and paved the way for the Rising Woman Initiative, now in its seventh season. The initiative goes beyond financial support by offering training, mentorship, coaching, and other opportunities that empower women to grow both personally and professionally.

Ms Doreen Atuheire Kabachelor, the Head of Women in Business at dfcu Bank, reiterated the institution’s commitment to nurturing a community of empowered women supporting one another in achieving their financial and personal goals. “This programme allows us, as partners, to reach and empower even more women,” she said. Through dfcu Bank’s investment club packages, women also have the opportunity to grow their savings and investment portfolios. They can access these services by visiting any dfcu branch across the country. Mr Pius William Otim, dfcu Bank’s Lira Branch Manager, explained that the programme specifically targets women entrepreneurs, equipping them with skills, knowledge, and networking opportunities. “We also link them to resources where needed. It starts with training on how to write business proposals.

There’s a competition where the winner takes home Shs30 million,” he said. “There’s also the Rising Woman Expo, an annual event, a Gala Award ceremony, and all-expenses-paid mentorship trips that form part of the programme.” Ms Atuheire encouraged more women to participate in the business proposal writing competition. “The top 10 winners will go on a study tour outside Uganda, where they’ll meet and network with other women entrepreneurs, gain new skills, and return to implement them in their businesses,” she said. One unique feature of the programme is that select participants and beneficiaries stand a chance to have their businesses profiled in the Daily Monitor and on NTV.

Mr Otim highlighted additional benefits of the WiB programme: “If you walk into dfcu Bank with a registered business in which you own 50 percent or more, you qualify for our Women in Business facility, which offers financing at just 17 percent interest per annum,” he said. “We also invite participants to quarterly training sessions to further equip them with the skills to successfully run their businesses.” Mr David Jonathan Ssentongo, a brand executive at Nation Media Group, called on women entrepreneurs across Uganda to embrace the Rising Woman Initiative. “We encourage women to clearly articulate their business models so that we can assess how best to support them—financially and through media exposure,” Mr Ssentongo said.

Background

