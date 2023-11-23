River Kafu floods leave 5 districts in ruins

Two weeks ago, River Kafu burst its banks, displacing 2,000 households in parts of Hoima, Kyankwanzi, Masindi, Nakasongola and Kiryandongo districts.

The floods destroyed several roads and bridges, among other infrastructure in the districts.

Several acres of crops have also been destroyed, raising concerns of food shortage .

Those displaced have sought shelter in churches, schools and with relatives living in areas not affected by the calamity.

Mr James Kabarebe, whose home was submerged on November 10 when the floods swept through Kimengo Parish, says the floods destroyed his 12-acre maize garden.

“We have been forced to seek shelter at a local church building after our home was submerged. We lost the maize gardens, among other properties,” he says.

Temporary settlement areas also submerged at Wakisanyi Village in Kiryandongo District in November 2023. PHOTO/DAN WANDERA

Mr Bright Mugume, the Kimengo Sub-county chairman, estimates the total number of people affected by the floods in his area at 3,600.

“I have 26 women and 42 children camped at the Kimengo Sub-county headquarters since November 10 when the River Kafu floods submerged homes and destroyed gardens. We have 22 elderly persons camped in different areas while about 280 school-going children got stranded and have failed to go back to school,” he says.

Two schools closed

In Nakitoma Sub-county, Nakasongola District, two primary schools were closed after the floods submerged the school pit-latrines and classroom blocks.

The two schools, according to the LC3 Chairperson, Mr Godfrey Lutalo, include Kafu River Primary School and Kiloro Primary School.

“Unlike the past floods from the River Kafu, the recent floods swept through six villages. We had to close two schools. Churches and more than 26 houses in Nakitoma Sub-county are submerged. The floods now cover a distance of about 4kms from the River Kafu banks,” he says.

The total number of people displaced, according to the Nakasongola District leaders, is about 1,200, with more than 4,000 acres of maize gardens destroyed in Nakitoma Sub-county.

“We are still making assessments and all the affected people are yet to get assistance. It is unfortunate that the floods submerged homes and affected two schools that are now closed. We fear for the worse since the rains are expected to continue up to the month of December 2023,” the district chairman, Mr Sam Kigula, says.

The affected villages in Nakitoma Sub-county include Kiloro, Kafu, Wangoyiro, Kyani, Nongo, Kayikanga and Bugyabe.

Roads and bridges washed away

The River Kafu bridge on the Hoima-Kyankwazi-Kampala road was submerged by the floods, forcing Uganda National Roads Authority (Unra) to temporarily close it.

The closure of the bridge forced diversion of travellers to the Hoima-Masindi-Kafu road and the Hoima-Mubende-Mityana road.

At the damaged section of River Kafu bridge, several motorists are defying the guidelines and manoeuvring through the risky section of the bridge.

Also on November 12, Unra announced plans for major repairs on the damaged sections of the Hoima-Kyankwazi Bridge after suspending the use of the bridge by motorists.

Mr Allan Ssempebwa, the Unra spokesperson, says the damaged road section at the bridge was still closed to traffic until the repairs are completed.

“Unra is undertaking repairs and the area is not safe for motorists. Motorists using the road section are violating traffic guidelines and taking a serious risk,” he says.

More roads destroyed

The other roads damaged by the floods include the Nyakarango-Miyeba Road, Kayera-Kikaito Road, Kimengo-Masindi Port Road, and Kafu-Karangwe Road in Masindi District.

Authorities in the affected areas fear that more roads will get damaged and the risk of the floods affecting more areas is likely with the predicted extended rainy season.

Some of the settlements submerged by the River Kafu floods at Kimengo Village in Masindi District in November 2023. PHOTO/DAN WANDERA

In Kiryandongo District, the floods destroyed more than 2,000 acres of maize gardens and several access roads have been cut off by the flood waters.

The most affected area in Kiryandongo District, according to the leaders, is Wakisanyi Village and the Masindi Port Road areas.

Mr Jonathan Akweteireho, the Kiryandongo Deputy Resident District Commissioner, says the flood waters at Wakisanyi Village are almost on the level with the highway sections, with parts of the road already submerged and destroyed.