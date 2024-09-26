River Mubuku: New suspension bridge replaces risky makeshift crossings

Residents of Bikone and Nyakabuha in Ibanda--Kyanya Town Council, Kasese District, can now breathe a sigh of relief following the completion of a suspended pedestrian cable bridge on River Mubuku.

The new bridge comes after years of locals relying on makeshift and dilapidated bridges constructed from wooden poles, which was often washed away by floods and on several occasions claimed lives.

Mr Augustine Muhagunzi, a resident of Bikone, on September 24 said: "Many families lost their loved ones trying to cross the river via makeshift bridges, or were swept away by sudden floods. The people had even stopped taking their goods to the market because boda bodas would not cross the makeshift bridge.”

He added that their area is near Mount Rwenzori National Park and tourists would fear crossing the makeshift bridge.

“We are now optimistic that this time, people will use the bridge to access the market and students will access schools,” he said.

Mr John Bakamwehya, the Bikone Village chairman, said whenever River Mubuku would flood, it would disrupt studies at Bikone Primary School, among others, and lead to some pupils dropping out of school.

With the new bridge in place, designed to withstand the river's dynamics, residents said it will ease access between Bikone and Nyakabuha that have markets and health facility.

Flooding casualities

Ms Juliet Bakoko, the town clerk of Ibanda-Kyanya Town Council, said one of the most tragic incidents was when a family lost seven members after they were swept away while attempting to cross the flooded river.

"They were going to another village when the bridge was swept away,’’ she said.

Mr Peter Nzabanita, the executive director of Engineers without Borders East Africa, the organisation that constructed the bridge, said the design was created using a high level of expertise, with input from engineers in the USA and local professionals.

"We carefully considered factors like the highest watermarks from floods recorded over the last 100 years to ensure the bridge could withstand future floods,’’ Mr Nzabanita said.

He also encouraged more collaboration between the private sector, local communities, and engineers to address similar challenges across the region.

"As Engineers without Borders East Africa, we remain committed to providing quality work when called upon, as long as we have the necessary resources and support,’’ he added.