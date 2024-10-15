River Rwizi water levels rise

Hope has been restored to the users of River Rwizi in Southwestern Uganda as water levels start to increase gradually.

Over the past 10 years, Mbarara residents and other beneficiaries of River Rwizi have been worried over the shrinking water levels that went as low as 0.5 meters.

The situation called for more efforts in the restoration of the river banks through planting bamboo trees, giving alternative livelihoods to the locals in the catchment area as well as stopping human activities that lead to silting of the river to improve both quality and quantity of water.

The Ministry of Water and Environment said since the restoration efforts started, the water levels have slightly increased.

Mr Stephen Emor, the team leader of Victoria Water Management Zone at the Ministry, said the river has been encroached on over the years by the increasing population in the region which has affected both water quality and quantity that has proven a challenge to the community.









“Out of this challenge of population pressure, we have reclamation of wetlands for agriculture. We have increased animal cattle keeping and need more grazing land. We see more deforestation in the upstream and this whole thing has not left the catchment the same and we have seen siltation in the river as a result,” he said.

He added “We have seen a diminishing of the wetlands. We have also seen a reduction in the level of water in the region. So what have we done? We appreciate the stakeholders and partners like Nile Breweries and the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) who have come to contribute to the restoration of this mighty resource.”

WWF country director, Mr Ivan Tumuhimbise said the river covers about 12 districts with a population of more than 2.5 million people but if it is left to the degraders, the people’s livelihood will be affected.

“Our work and interest are to use our experience in restoring degraded water resources, generally, the environment and advancing cause for smart climate practices to ensure that we can work with communities, stakeholders, and of course with the government to protect and conserve water resources to get back to their original nature,” he said.

The Executive Director of Nile Breweries, Mr Adu Rando said they joined hands with other stakeholders to ensure the river regains its past glory.