Road compensation: Residents accuse Unra officials of bribery

A section of residents in Bukwo District, who have been affected by the construction of the 73 kilometre Kapchorwa-Suam road, have accused Uganda National Roads Authority (Unra) officials of corruption in the ongoing compensation exercise.

The beneficiaries allege that Unra officials asked for kickbacks during the valuation of their property.

Leaders and locals claim those who could not afford to pay bribes reportedly had their properties undervalued.

During their demonstration in Bukwo Town Council last Thursday, locals asked the Ministry of Lands and the executive director of Unra, Ms Allen Kagina, to carry out a probe into the compensation procedure.

Mr Nelson Soyekwo, the chairperson of grievances management committee, said the exercise was characterised by fraud.

“When assessment was taking place, I was concerned because the beneficiaries were being asked for money and those whose prices were hiked, are those who paid the assessors,” he said.

In their December 26, 2020 petition to Ms Kagina signed by 260 affected persons, the residents claimed the process had disparities, which led to undervaluation.

“We are disappointed with the whole compensation exercise of the affected persons in the town council which was characterised by a lot of disparities, fraud and lack of consultation from relevant stakeholders, especially the district land board,” the petition reads in part.

They further alleged that the Unra officials did not put in consideration the core principles of compensation under compulsory land acquisition.

“There was no fairness and adequacy and also another principle, which states that the affected persons shall be adequately informed and consulted on the valuation and compensation process, was ignored,” the petition further reads.

Mr Moses Kipsiro, the double athletics commonwealth champion, who is also one of the affected persons, said his land and a house, which is worth Shs150 million, was valued at Shs85 million.

“I bought this land at Shs50m and constructed a house, which is worth Shs150m but they valued it at Shs85m,” he said.

Mr Kipsiro said although the locals fully support the construction of the road, some of them might end up homeless.

The Shs268.4b road, which stretches to Bukwo District and borders Kenya, is being constructed by China State Construction Engineering Corporation, with funding from the African Development Bank .

The roadworks started on November 1, 2018 and are expected to be complete by September 30, 2021.

Mr Dison Arap Malinga, a councillor for Suam Sub-county and victim, said Unra assessors asked him for Shs1 million.

“...But I did not have it . This could be reason why my land, which is 100 by 50 with a house and other property worth Shs85m were instead valued at Shs8 million,” he said.

Mr Sam Cherotwo Kweyey, another affected person, said Unra officials wanted to compensate him with Shs14 million for his three plots.

“The plots have permanent houses but I wonder what criteria they used to come up with such a figure,” he said.

Mr Sali Kapmwasir, a resident of Kupsukwar Ward, Bukwo Town Council, said they wanted to give him Shs3 million for the plot and Shs19m for the structure.

“They should pay me at least Shs60m but the money they want to give me is not equivalent to what I own,” he said.

Mr Peter Wafula, another resident, said the money Unra wants to pay him cannot resettle his family.

“My house is going to be demolished but the money they are giving me can’t even buy a plot and construct a house,” he said.

Mr Sam Bakari, the chairperson of Bukwo Town Council, said they should re-do the assessment.

Unra response... Compensation

Mr Danile Achana, the Unra official in-charge of land acquisition on Kapchorwa-Suam road, said there is going to be review of land and properties in the district.

“We are going to do a review and as soon as the documents are ready. We are going to reassess. Everyone is going to be paid before a road is constructed,” he said, adding that they are in the process of preparing tools for the review.

Mr Achana, however, said other issues such as corruption, which were raised by the affected persons will be addressed to his supervisors for intervention.

