Road contractors urged to stick to standards despite delayed payments

The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Works and Transport, Mr Waiswa Bageya, has acknowledged the hardships faced by road contractors due to delayed payments but urged them to adhere to standards and construct durable roads.

Speaking to journalists after a closed-door meeting with contractors at Kyambogo-based offices on Friday, Mr Bageya emphasised that delayed payments should not be an excuse for shoddy work.

"Some of these people are not happy with us because we owe them money... but when we give you a contract, you must execute," he said. "Delay in pay shouldn't be an excuse for road contractors to do shoddy work."

He tasked contract managers to work closely with contractors to ensure adherence to standards and make roads safer for users.

Mr Bageya also pleaded with contractors whose work had stalled to resume, noting that a supplementary budget was being worked on to secure funds and clear debts.

"Cabinet approved a supplementary budget to help us pay off debts and have some money to carry out some road works and improve the situation," he disclosed.

The Ministry received Shs 500 billion towards the end of the last financial year, but Mr. Bageya described it as "a drop in the ocean." A source indicated that the contractors need about Shs 1.9 trillion.

Ms. Kiara Nkuranga, President of the Uganda National Association of Builders and Engineering Contractors, welcomed the engagement with government officials, saying it presented a ray of hope.

"One of the takeaways from the meeting is that the money is coming," she said.

"We have been in a big storm, but we are beginning to see some rays of light breaking through the dark clouds that the contractors have been going through."



