Road crash survivors recount ordeal

Survivors of the Tuesday night road crash in Manafwa District that claimed one pupil and left more than 200 injured have attributed it to speeding.

The accident occurred after a Fuso Tata that was transporting more than 100 pupils of Nakhupa Primary School from a music, dance and drama competition overturned.

This newspaper spoke to some of the survivors, who are currently nursing broken limbs, head injuries at Mbale Regional Referral Hospital.

Peace Mukimba,14, said when the truck approached Kufu roundabout, the driver failed to control it and it overturned.

“We were many on the truck and all of us were from a music competition before the road crash happened,” the Primary Six pupil said.

Joseph Masanfu, 11, said some of them had refused to jump on the truck because it was overcrowded but they were told there was no other means of transport.

“While on our way, I heard my friends shouting on top of their voices only to realise the vehicle had overturned and that is the point at which I lost consciousness until this morning,” he said yesterday.

Mercy Namutosi, another pupil who sustained injuries on her left arm, said the ambulances also delayed reaching the accident scene.

“We waited for about two hours before the first ambulance came. Some of our colleagues were bleeding profusely,” she said.

Sandra Wakholi, 15, said she survived with minor injuries because she sat in the middle of the truck.

“Those who sat on top of the truck and on the sides got major injuries,” the Primary Seven pupil said.

Ten-year-old Alex Mungoma said his survival was as a result of divine intervention.

He went on to narrate how he woke up in the hospital, only to see that he was surrounded by worried faces and medical equipment.

Joshua Nangoba,17, also painted a chilling picture of the events leading up to the accident. “The driver looked drunk and was speeding,” he said.

Ms Mary Mutoni, one of the parents who was found at the hospital, said most of the admitted pupils are in critical condition.

Mr Gerald Muduwa, another parent, claimed that since being admitted, some of the children have not yet received the much needed treatment.