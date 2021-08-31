Robbers disarm, injure police guards at Nakaseke Chinese Quarry Company

By Dan Wandera More by this Author

Security has been heightened in the areas of Nakaseke District robbers attacked reportedly attacked policeman manning a Chinese stone quarry company and stole their guns before harming them.

Savana Region Police spokesperson on Tuesday confirmed the raid by

at Jui Zhou Stone Quarry Company located at Lule Zone in Semuto Sub County on Monday night where two police officers were severely injured by the thugs reportedly armed with machetes.

“The attack was masterminded by the machete-wielding gang who were also

armed with a pump gun. The police officers were overpowered and two

guns were stolen. A cordon and search operation by security in areas

of Semuto Village has recovered one of the guns,” he told Daily Monitor.

“We have also arrested two suspects in connection with the Monday night

attack,” he added.

However, leaders in Nakaseke District claim that the attack on the Chinese

owned quarry is not the first, as it just one of the isolated cases of armed robberies that are now on the rise in the area.

Semuto Town Council LC3 chairperson, Mr Richard Kizito, said the thugs made off with an unspecified amount of money from the Chinese Company.

“The attack on the Chinese company is not in isolation because acts of

robbery are now on increase in our area. We have also recovered a

Toyota Premio vehicle Reg No UAY325N suspected to have been used by the thugs and a mobile phone robbed from one of the police officers,” he said.

Mr Enock Ssesanga a resident of Lule zone in Semuto Subcounty said he

heard the gunshots late in the night but could not come out of his house.

“I only opened after realizing that the security situation was calm and

after security had arrived in the area. We pray that the machete wielding men are quickly intercepted before they launch further attacks on residents,” he said.

Mr Paul Lutamaguzi the Nakaseke South Member of Parliament said armed robberies are on the rise in the area, something that he said should not be taken lightly.

“We should not underestimate the robbery incident where the suspected thugs managed to disarm the police and run away with the guns. We must wake up and ensure that our people are safe. It is unfortunate that the police officers that were guarding the premises got injured severely. Our appeal is that the security in our area is enhanced,” he said.



