Robbers serve laced biscuits to security guards before stealing Shs36m 

Police in Kitgum District are hunting for six suspected armed robbers who allegedly stole Shs36, 471,500 at Lira Resort Enterprises, Kitgum branch after feeding the security guards deployed at the premises with biscuits and juice laced with chloroform.

Quoting witness accounts, Mr David Ongom, the Aswa region police spokesperson, said the suspects driving in a yet to be identified white small vehicle first engaged one of the security guards at the premises on Saturday evening before withdrawing.

They returned at around 1am on Sunday with bottles of juice and packets of biscuits as gifts which they gave to one of the guards to distribute between his two colleagues.

After eating and taking the biscuits and juice suspected to have been laced with chloroform, the guards became unconscious.