Rotarians move to fill Kalangala health gaps

In a bid to improve maternal health services in the island district of Kalangala, Rotarians have offered to construct a Shs80m maternity ward at Mulabana Health Centre II.

The ward, which will comprise three beds, the nurse's room, and a pantry, is being constructed with funds from well-wishers and members of the Rotary Club of Kalangala Ssese Islands, the Rotary Club of Kampala Ssese Islands and Rotaract Club of Kampala Ssese from Ndejje University.

While launching the construction works last Tuesday, Mr David Tuhayirwe from the Rotary Club of Kampala Ssese Islands, said their needs assessment revealed that the health centre serves six densely populated landing sites.

“Expectant mothers have been travelling more than seven kilometres from the facility to Bwendero Health Centre III to seek the health services and medicine that isn't available at the facility," he said.

Ms Annet Asiimwe, the acting in-charge at Mulabana Health Centre II, said they have staff who can help mothers deliver safely, but lack space and equipment.

Mr Willy Lugoloobi, a Rotarian and former Kalangala District chairperson, said it has always been a district position to empower lower health units for better service delivery.