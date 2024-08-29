Rotarians to construct Shs11.8b modern cancer center

An ultra-modern cancer hospital, valued at Shs11.8b, is set to be constructed at Nsambya Hospital by Rotarians. The 36-bed facility is intended to address the growing number of cancer cases in Uganda and is slated for completion by 2027.

This initiative comes at a time when many Ugandans are forced to seek cancer treatment abroad, in countries like Kenya and South Africa, due to the lack of advanced medical services such as PET scans within the country.

The plans for the hospital were revealed by Rtn. Rita Balaka, Past President of RC Kisugu Victoria View and Vice Chairperson of the Rotary Cancer Run, during a press briefing at the Uganda Development Corporation (UDC) offices.

“We are going to build a 360-degree cancer hospital, fully equipped with diagnostic machines, cancer screening equipment, aftercare services, and PET screening machines—services that Ugandans currently have to travel to Kenya and South Africa to access,” Balaka said.

The facility will also feature a 1.2-meter bunker for a radiotherapy machine, which will be housed in a six-meter-thick underground wall.

According to Balaka, over 40,000 cancer cases are diagnosed in Uganda annually, but tragically, 22,000 patients do not survive each year. She highlighted the high costs associated with seeking treatment abroad, noting that a single trip can cost a patient $50,000, while each visit within Uganda costs Shs 700,000—a price many cannot afford.

The Rotary Cancer Run, which has been instrumental in raising funds for the project, generated Shs200m last year. Currently, Shs5.86b has been accumulated in the hospital’s account.

Balaka urged Ugandans to undergo early cancer testing, emphasizing that the disease has four stages, with the first two being treatable if detected early.

Mr Denis Dokoria, Head of Public Relations at Uganda Development Corporation, handed over a contribution of Shs 5.7 million to support the initiative. “As the investment arm of the government, we believe it is our obligation to ensure that all Ugandans are safe and healthy,” Dokoria stated. He also called on Ugandans, well-wishers, and industrialists to support this noble cause by participating in the Rotary Cancer Run, to help build the much-needed cancer hospital.