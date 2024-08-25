Rotarians unite for cancer run, raise funds for Nsambya Hospital

Rotarians from Entebbe Corridor Rotary Clubs and well-wishers gathered at the Mayor's Garden in Entebbe on Sunday for a Cancer Run aimed at raising funds for the construction of Linear Accelerator Bunkers at Nsambya Hospital.

Mr Fred Bamwesigye, Director General of Uganda Civil Aviation Authority (UCAA), flagged off the event and commended Rotary leadership in Uganda for spearheading the cause.

"UCAA annually participates in the Cancer Run in line with supporting noble national causes... We have previously partnered with most of the Entebbe corridor Rotary Clubs in the execution of different projects for the betterment of society," he said.

At the prize-giving ceremony, Mr Bamwesigye congratulated the winners in the 5-kilometre and 10-kilometre categories, and participants generally, noting that the number of cancer patients in the country has increased.

“While some have won for running faster, you have all made a significant contribution towards raising awareness and efforts to eradicate cancer,” he said.

Mr Amos Aine, Rotary's Deputy President of Presidents and also the President of the Rotary Club of Kajjansi, encouraged participants to engage in cancer screening for early detection.

"There are about 14 Clubs in the Entebbe Corridor, which have all run as a team in the fight against cancer. We are tired of people going to India for cancer treatment,” he said.

He thanked non-Rotarians for participating and appealed to them to join Rotary to serve humanity. Each participant purchased a running kit for Shs30,000, contributing to the fundraising efforts.

Entebbe Corridor Rotary Clubs, include the Rotary Club of Bwebajja, Lubowa, Garuga, Kajjansi, Namasuba, Entebbe, Nkumba, Akright, Entebbe Base and their Rotaract Clubs, among others.