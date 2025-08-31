Rotary to set up regional cancer centres as Nsambya hospital nears completion

The Rotary fraternity in Uganda is stepping up its fight against cancer with plans to establish regional cancer treatment facilities across the country, a move aimed at bringing critical care closer to local communities.

Speaking during the annual Cancer Run in Jinja on Sunday, Mr Micheal Tomson Ofwono, President of the Rotary Club of Jinja, said the initiative seeks to decongest referral cases in Kampala by extending cancer care services to regional centers.

This comes as construction of the state-of-the-art Rotary Cancer Hospital at Nsambya nears completion.

Mr Ofwono explained that once the Nsambya facility is completed, Rotary, working with the Ministry of Health, will establish cancer treatment units in five regional referral hospitals. He said this strategy is expected to ease the burden of transport and treatment costs for thousands of patients who currently travel long distances to access care.

The planned regional centres will be equipped with diagnostic machines, treatment wards, and awareness programmes to improve early detection and timely interventions. According to Mr Ofwono, the new model will not only reduce congestion at national facilities but also save lives by ensuring patients get treatment in their localities.

For years, cancer patients in Uganda have struggled with the double burden of battling the disease and meeting the high costs of traveling to Kampala for treatment. Mulago National Referral Hospital and a handful of private facilities have carried the heaviest load, leaving regional areas underserved.

The Nsambya Rotary Cancer Hospital, being built in partnership with government and other stakeholders, is the flagship project in Rotary’s cancer campaign. Once operational, it will serve as a referral centre as well as a training hub for medical staff working in the regional units.

“Cancer care should not be a privilege for a few in Kampala. Our goal is to ensure every Ugandan, regardless of where they live, has access to quality treatment,” Mr Ofwono emphasized.

The Jinja leg of the Cancer Run attracted over 1,000 participants, including members of the local community, sister Rotary clubs of Njeru, Jinja City, Jinja Metro, and Source of the Nile. Rotaractors and members of the business community also joined, turning the event into a colourful show of unity and commitment in the fight against cancer.