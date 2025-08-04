Rotary urges Ugandans to test for cancer early as run targets Shs4b for treatment centre

Ugandans have been urged to routinely test for cancer in order to detect the disease early and improve their chances of successful treatment and survival.

Mr Meddie Lutaaya, Chair Elect of the Rotary Cancer Run, said on August 4 that early testing is a critical step in Rotary’s long-term goal to eliminate cancer in Uganda.

“All of us are candidates for cancer, unfortunately. It’s our clarion call that during this run, please test for cancer,” he said. “In Uganda, statistics show that every year we get 33,000 cases of people diagnosed with cancer, and 80% of them die within the first day of diagnosis. The reason is late detection," Mr Lutaaya said.

He made the remarks during the activation of the 2025 Rotary Cancer Run alongside the Provisional Rotary Club of National Medical Stores (NMS) in Kajjansi Town Council, Wakiso District on Friday.

As part of the campaign, Mr Lutaaya said Rotary is running 70 medical camps across the country in the lead-up to the main event on August 31. So far, 32 camps have been held.

“These camps are designed to raise awareness. When cancer is detected early, it is very manageable. But once it’s diagnosed at a late stage, there’s little medicine can do—only palliative care remains,” he explained.

Now in its 14th edition, this year’s Rotary Cancer Run aims to raise Shs4 billion to support the completion of a state-of-the-art one-stop cancer treatment centre at Nsambya Hospital.

“We’ve constructed a very complex structure with bunkers designed to house linear accelerator machines used for radiotherapy,” Mr Lutaaya said. “These bunkers prevent harmful radiation from escaping. The total project cost is Shs13.8 billion, and so far, we’ve raised half. This year’s run targets to raise Shs4 billion.”

Ms Sheilla Nduhukire, Principal Public Relations Officer at National Medical Stores, said NMS has partnered with Rotary for the 2025 edition by purchasing over 600 run kits for staff in a show of commitment to spreading cancer awareness.

“Data from the Ministry of Health shows that 75% of cancers in Uganda are preventable,” she said. “That means out of every 100 cancer patients in our health facilities, 75 could have avoided the disease through prevention.”

Ms Nduhukire added that regular health checkups are crucial: “Cancer is preventable if detected early. That’s why we must embrace routine screenings to reduce the burden of this disease.”