Rough Masaka-Mutukula road forces taxi operators to raise transport fares

Passengers using taxis on the Masaka–Kyotera–Mutukula Road are complaining about a steep rise in transport fares. The spike has been caused by the terrible state of the road, which is currently under repair but progressing very slowly.

Taxi operators have more than doubled their fare prices, citing increased costs because of higher fuel consumption and frequent vehicle repairs resulting from poor road conditions. This has left many passengers frustrated and calling on the government to step in and regulate prices, as well as speed up the roadworks.

In March 2023, the government awarded a contract worth Shs629 billion to Chongqing International Cooperation to reconstruct the road. However, progress has been slow. The 89.5km stretch is now in such poor condition that what used to be a 45-minute journey from Masaka to Mutukula now takes almost two hours.

The worst part is between Kyotera and Mutukula, a busy section used by heavy trucks carrying goods. For many commuters, the financial pressure is overwhelming.

“We understand the road needs to be fixed, but the situation now is too much. The dust, the delays, and the fare hikes are making life hard,” said Ms Josephine Kemigisha, a resident of Kyotera who works in Masaka City. “I spend almost half my salary on transport.” Transport fares have shot up sharply: Masaka to Kyotera now costs Shs7,000 to Shs8,000 (up from Shs4,000 to Shs5,000), and Masaka to Mutukula has jumped to Shs12,000 (from Shs7,000)

“The road is full of potholes and dust,” said Mr Badru Kasiita, a local taxi driver. “We drive slowly to avoid damage, which means fewer trips and more fuel. We just can’t keep charging the old fares.” Mr Kasiita also mentioned that drivers are spending more on repairs, suspensions, tyres, and other parts that wear out quickly on the rough road.

“We’re not trying to overcharge passengers, but we also have families and our vehicles to take care of.” Some drivers have even given up. Mr Joseph Kayondo, a former taxi driver on this route, said he moved to the Masaka–Mbarara highway after losing money daily. “Passengers were unhappy, and we couldn’t blame them. But we couldn’t keep operating at a loss either.”

With no end in sight, many passengers are pleading with the government to take action. While they agree that the road needs upgrading, they believe people shouldn’t have to suffer so much in the meantime.

“The government needs to control the fares during this period,” said Ms Sarah Nabwami, a teacher in Kyotera.

“We’re paying the price for a road that’s supposed to help us. We want development, but not at the cost of our survival.” When asked for comment, the Ministry of Works and Transport’s spokesperson, Ms Susan Kataike, declined to speak on the matter.

Although many support the long-term benefits of the road project, the current situation on the Masaka–Kyotera–Mutukula route shows how infrastructure work can affect people’s lives if there’s no support during the transition.

For now, passengers and drivers alike have no choice but to deal with the bumpy ride, both literally and financially, while hoping for better days ahead. According to the government, the new road will have 3.5-metre lanes, 2-metre shoulders, 3.5-metre parking lanes near the border for trucks, and 2.5-metre walkways.

The Masaka–Kyotera–Mutukula Road was built nearly 60 years ago to support trade between Uganda, Tanzania, and other East African countries. The Masaka–Kyotera section (44.2km) was built in 1965 and only received some maintenance in 2010.

The Kyotera–Mutukula stretch (45.3km) was upgraded between 2000 and 2003. Traffic through the Mutukula border has gone up significantly since it became a one-stop border post in 2017, operating 24/7. Goods, passengers, and exports now only stop once for both immigration and customs clearance.

