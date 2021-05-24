Rowdy Kamuli residents switch off TV after Oulanyah is nominated

By Sam Caleb Opio More by this Author

About 150 youths crammed Kamuli Youth Centre to follow televised proceedings of the election of the Speaker and deputy Speaker of the 11th Parliament.

The race for the Speakership was on Monday won by Jacob Oulanyah (of NRM) who has been Ms Rebecca Kadaga’s deputy for the last 10 years.

Girls gathered at Kamuli Youth Centre react after Kamuli Woman MP, Ms Rebecca Kadaga was nominated to contest for Speakership during televised parliamentary proceedings on May 24, 2021

The Omoro County MP got 310 votes against the Kamuli woman MP (NRM) who got 197 votes while Kira Municipality MP, Ibrahim Ssemujju of FDC trailed in the third position with 15 votes.

The ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party's Central Executive Committee on Sunday endorsed Mr Oulanyah as it's preferred choice, paving way for Ms Kadaga to contest as an Independent.

The youths, mostly beneficiaries of Ms Kadaga’s education and skilling scheme, convened at the centre by 8am and as Mr Oulanyah was being nominated, the group turned rowdy and in the ensuing argument, a teen mother, who was rescued from marriage by Ms Kadaga, switched off the television set and later plugged out the power cable before she walked away.

Advertisement

Mr Asuman Nololo, the district youth council chairperson, calmed the group down, with calls to have the television set reconnected.

Excitement and ululation would later engulf the centre when Ms Kadaga was nominated and as she stepped up to approve her nomination.

Ms Kadaga has been a darling to the youth who confronted Mr Museveni during the presidential campaign rally at the same venue on December 14 last year, and he promised to back their choice of Ms Kadaga for Speakership.

editorial@ug.nationmedia.com