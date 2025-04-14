Rubaga Cathedral turns royal as thousands pray for Kabaka

Thousands of people from all walks of life—religious leaders, Buganda royals, clan chiefs, political leaders, and school children—flocked Rubaga Cathedral yesterday to attend a special mass celebrating the 70th birthday of the Kabaka of Buganda, Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II.

The cathedral grounds on Rubaga Hill in Kampala’s Rubaga Division were filled with guests dressed in traditional kanzu and gomesi, reflecting the cultural pride of the occasion. Many began arriving as early as 10 am, while some attendees of the earlier Palm Sunday Mass chose to stay behind to witness the royal celebration.

By 2 pm, guests had taken their seats inside the cathedral and in nearby tents, following rigorous security checks. A well-rehearsed church choir set a joyous tone as they led the congregation in hymns ahead of the mass.

Outside the cathedral, attention frequently turned to National Unity Platform (NUP) president Robert Kyagulanyi, popularly known as Bobi Wine, who was seen in a seemingly cordial conversation with former Leader of the Opposition in Parliament Mathias Mpuuga. The two, who fell out last year over corruption allegations against Mr Mpuuga, drew murmurs and ululations from the crowd every time they appeared on the big screens.

The celebration paused briefly when Mr Kyagulanyi was officially introduced by one of the clergy, before he knelt to greet the Nnaabagereka (Queen) Sylvia Nagginda, amid thunderous applause. While no central government officials addressed the gathering, Buganda’s premier (Katikkiro) Charles Peter Mayiga revealed that a message had been received from President Museveni’s brother, Gen Salim Saleh.

Delivering the Kabaka’s message, Mr Mayiga reaffirmed the kingdom’s commitment to social and economic transformation rooted in cultural heritage and unity. “Our vision is to reposition the kingdom at the helm of social and economic well-being, with all people fully enjoying their freedoms and rights,” he said.

He emphasised that this vision can only be achieved through preserving cultural identity, striving for federalism, protecting kingdom land and boundaries, hard work, and unity among the people. Mr Mayiga also highlighted the Kabaka’s achievements in education, agriculture, health, and poverty eradication.

“Indeed, the Kabaka Education Fund and various institutions across the kingdom reflect his dedication to education,” he noted.

“In agriculture, he has championed food security and poverty reduction through initiatives such as re-popularising coffee farming and distributing tractors to promote semi-mechanized agriculture,” he added. The Katikkiro praised the medical teams in Uganda and abroad who cared for the Kabaka during a recent period of ill health, crediting their efforts for the King’s recovery.

He shared a powerful anecdote from history: Kabaka Mutebi was conceived while his father, the late Ssekabaka Edward Muteesa II, was in exile in France. His mother, Namasole Sarah Nalule Kabejja, had travelled to visit Muteesa when she became pregnant.

“Muteesa told his friends and family that if his wife gave birth to a boy, he would be the 36th King of Buganda—and that’s exactly what happened on April 13, 1955,” Mr Mayiga recounted. The prime minister reflected on Buganda’s turbulent past, including the 1966 attack that led to the abolition of traditional kingdoms. He outlined three major historical crises the monarchy had survived: the disappearance of Chwa Nabakka, colonial interference during Kabaka Mwanga II’s reign, and the 1966 constitutional crisis. Mr Mayiga singled out three kings who played critical roles in protecting Buganda’s heritage: Ssekabaka Kimera, Kabaka Daudi Chwa, and the current monarch.



