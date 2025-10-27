Rubaga celebrates 100 years as Church calls for peaceful polls

It was merry-making at St Mary’s Cathedral, Rubaga, as Christians marked 100 years of the church's existence. It was established in 1925.

In a joyous mass at a function presided over by President Museveni and attended by hundreds, church and the surroundings were adorned with beautiful decorations of white, yellow and blue, while beautiful flowers created a stunning visual tapestry that welcomed parishioners and visitors alike.

As the clock struck 9am, thousands of Christians began to gather, dressed in their finest attire. Men donned crisp suits and traditional wear while women radiated elegance in their colourful dresses. Bursting with energy, children clutched their parents' hands and their faces lit up with curiosity and joy.

Related PRIME Why Rubaga Cathedral is more than a building National



Outside the cathedral, those who missed entering the church due to the large numbers observed the mass on the screens. Families and friends exchanged warm greetings, their laughter mingling with the soft sound of hymns that floated through the open doors. Inside the cathedral, the joyous sounds of the choir echoed throughout the sanctuary, harmonising beautifully with the rhythmic beating of drums, setting the tone for a day of celebration.

The voices rose in unison, singing hymns of praise that resonated with the walls of the historic cathedral. President Museveni, who addressed the congregants, urged Christians to work hard and drive both the spiritual and economic transformation to improve the Christian livelihoods. He called on the priests to encourage Christians to engage in developmental projects like agriculture.

“You Christians, priests, you must be hard-working; you must work. Even St Paul in the Bible said those who don’t work should not eat. Influence people by what you do, not what you say. People will learn from you,” Mr Museveni stated.

He commended the Church for preaching his anti-poverty campaign. He particularly cited Kabale Diocese and its Bishop Callist Rubaramira and Rev Can Nathan Ahimbisibwe, the bishop of the newly-created South Ankole Diocese of the Church of Uganda, among other religious leaders who have spearheaded this campaign. He wondered why poverty still existed amongst the faithful yet the Christians and Muslims dominate Uganda’s population.

“Besides doing what the Lord told you – to love the Lord with all your heart and love neighbours as you love yourself – I emphasise that you work to support the Church, State and families. I am not impressed by a Christian living in poverty, yet they can get out of it,” the President said.

The mass was also attended Prime Minister Robinah Nabanjja, ministers, legislators and local government officials. The Buganda government was represented by Katikkiro (prime minister) Charles Peter Mayiga and Prince David Wasajja, among other officials Leaders of Catholics, Anglicans and Muslims were among the thousands who attended the historical mass, among other dignitaries.

The faithful attend the cerebration mass of the 100 years of Rubaga Cathedral’s consecration outside the cathedral in Kampala on October 26, 2025. The mass was led by Kampala Archbishop Paul Ssemogerere

Key issues

The Church condemned land grabbing, and called for peaceful elections. In his message to Christians before leading the mass, Kampala Diocese Archbishop Paul Ssemogerere recounted the significance of Rubaga Cathedral since its consecration in 1925, pointing out that it transformed millions of believers spiritually and socially. He reaffirmed that the Church will continue thriving as it navigates the modern era. “We reflect on the deeper message of faith and hope the cathedral symbolises.

It has stood through times of joy and trial, colonial times and independence, social changes, and now the globalised and digital age. May it continue to inspire holiness, unity, and love for God and country,” Archbishop Ssemogerere prayed. He, however, expressed fear about the increasing cases of grabbing of Church land, stating that it hinders the Church’s projects.

“The Church is in an intense land-grabbing crisis; the land that was given to us by the government, the Buganda Kingdom, and other generous people is continuously being taken by people who don’t fear to touch the wealth of God,” Archbishop Ssemogerere said. He further stated: “Land grabbing does not only affect the church land but also other institutions and private individuals.

Mr Museveni, we encourage you and your government to continue doing well for the common goal of all Ugandans without discrimination.” He called for peace, harmony and justice as Uganda heads to the 2026 General Elections, appealing Ugandans to peacefully vote for the leaders of their choice.

Archbishop Ssemogerere urged political, religious, and community leaders to provide proper guidance on maintaining peace and unity to avoid conflicts, for Uganda to continue shining as the “Pearl of Africa”.

Kabaka on constitutional reforms

In his message, delivered by Buganda’s Prime Minister Mayiga, Kabaka of Buganda Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II acknowledged the Church’s influence in the spiritual and social transformation of Ugandans. He called for continued preaching against injustices and human rights violations. “We call upon the Church to continue with advocacy against human rights violation, discrimination based on tribe, religion and political affiliations,” Kabaka Mutebi said.