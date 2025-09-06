Rubaga NRM leaders endorse President Museveni ahead of 2026 elections

Hundreds of National Resistance Movement (NRM) supporters in Rubaga Division, Kampala, on Friday endorsed President Yoweri Museveni as the party’s presidential flag bearer ahead of the 2026 general elections.

The gathering, which brought together local leaders and residents, declared that President Museveni remains the most suitable choice for Uganda’s future, praising him for restoring peace and stability—factors they said are central to the country’s social and economic transformation.

“Before 1986, Ugandans were fleeing into exile to look for peace. Today, Uganda has become a hub that hosts millions of refugees from neighbouring countries and beyond, thanks to the stability created by President Museveni,” said Mr Moses Ariho, the Deputy Resident City Commissioner (DRCC) of Rubaga Division.

Uganda currently hosts an estimated 1.6 million refugees, mainly from the Democratic Republic of Congo and South Sudan, according to the Ministry of Disaster Preparedness and Refugees. This, Mr Ariho argued, is evidence of the country’s progress under Museveni’s leadership.

He further highlighted the government’s flagship programmes such as the Parish Development Model (PDM), which he said are driving socio-economic transformation at the grassroots. “Our task now is to fight corruption, ensure people use these funds properly, and continue the struggle against poverty,” he added.

Mr Ivan Kamuntu Semakula Majjembere, the NRM chairperson for Rubaga Division, urged residents to rally behind the ruling party, assuring them that his leadership is committed to reclaiming electoral positions in the area.

He also extended an invitation to disenchanted members of the opposition National Unity Platform (NUP), many of whom were recently denied party flags, to join NRM. “We welcome those who feel abandoned by their parties to come and be part of a movement that takes the country forward,” Mr Semakula said.

The endorsement event concluded with a joint security meeting where NRM leaders and security officials cautioned residents to remain vigilant and act as ambassadors of peace in their communities. Mr Ariho also warned landlords against evicting bibanja holders, reminding them that the law protects the rights of tenants.



